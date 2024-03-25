Digest: March 2024
Restaurant openings & other news.
A regular round-up of culinary news from around the Americas, and beyond. If you have any tips about restaurant or hotel openings, new culinary books, food media worth reading, plus events and happenings of every sort, drop me a line thenewworlder@gmail.com.
The big story in the first quarter in the restaurant world has been all of the re-openings, including of restaurants that closed during the pandemic, and reappearances of several chefs that had stepped out of the limelight. In New York Chilean chef Victoria Blamey is back on the New York scene with the reopening former two Michelin star restaurant Blanca, tucked away in the back of Roberta’s pizza in Bushwick, while Contra has reopened as a bar. In Los Angeles, Jordan Kahn’s Vespertine is back, as is John Sedlar with Zozo. Jefferson García’s restaurant Afluente, with special attention on Colombia’s paramo, or high altitude wetlands, is getting ready to open in Bogotá. On the coast of Peru, in a surf town south of Lima, former Astrid y Gastón head chef Diego Muñoz has opened Navegante, as well taking over the restaurant operations at Sol y Luna lodge in the Sacred Valley. Here’s the full list:
Recent Restaurant Openings
Peru
Omatsu: Lima
Picnic Club: Lima
Buche: Lima
Melange: Lima
Salvaje: San Bartolo, Central Coast
Navegante: Punta Hermosa, Central Coast
Colombia
Colorado Panaderia: Bogotá
Afluente: Bogotá
Nia Bakery: Cartagena
Ecuador
Clara: Quito
Mexico
Kanche: Izamal, Yucatán
Ultramarino: Mexico City
Lava Music Bar: Mexico City
Pink Rambo: Mexico City
Panama
Barcito de Enfrente: Panama City
Brazil
Toto: Rio de Janeiro
Oseile: Rio de Janeiro
United States
Blanca: Brooklyn, New York
Seriea: Miami, Florida
Corima: New York, New York
Mirador: Kingston, New York
La Bastide: North Salem, New York
Bar Contra: New York, New York
Jarana: Aventura Florida
Zozo: Los Angeles, California
Quique Crudo: New York, New York
MXO: Los Angeles, California
Vespertine: Los Angeles, California
Pachamama: Green Brook, New Jersey
Caribbean
Kultura Kòrsou: Curaçao, Dutch Caribbean
Europe
Ómós: Abbeyelix, Ireland
Aside of access to all content, including the recently updated Eat List to Lima, Peru, subscribers with paid annual subscriptions get 1-on-1 restaurant recommendations and travel planning advice direct from me, up to 3 times per year. All they have to do is email me at thenewworlder@gmail.com.
Elsewhere in Food Media
Where to eat in Bogotá, the Colombian capital taking on Lima's food crown by Nicholas Gill – National Geographic
What Everyone Gets Wrong About Picky Eaters by Betsy Andrews – Saveur
What Is American Cheese, Anyway? by J. Kenji López-Alt – Serious Eats
Un laboratorio de semillas en el corazón de la Amazonia para restaurar la selva (Spanish) by Noor Mahtani – El País
Vineyards Are Laying the Groundwork for a Regenerative Farm Future by Lisa Held – Civil Eats
Culinary Events
Con Boca, Congreso Internacional de Turismo Enogastronómico de Chile: O’Higgins, Chile – April 6
Elsewhere On Substack
Ómós Digest #132: Ever too old to stage?
North American Regional Flour Millers
How Taking Photos in Uruguay Changed How I Look at Peruvian Food
Recent Stories on New Worlder
Did you know you can also listen to the New Worlder podcast on Apple podcasts, Spotify, and most other podcast sites?