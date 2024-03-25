A regular round-up of culinary news from around the Americas, and beyond. If you have any tips about restaurant or hotel openings, new culinary books, food media worth reading, plus events and happenings of every sort, drop me a line thenewworlder@gmail.com.

The big story in the first quarter in the restaurant world has been all of the re-openings, including of restaurants that closed during the pandemic, and reappearances of several chefs that had stepped out of the limelight. In New York Chilean chef Victoria Blamey is back on the New York scene with the reopening former two Michelin star restaurant Blanca, tucked away in the back of Roberta’s pizza in Bushwick, while Contra has reopened as a bar. In Los Angeles, Jordan Kahn’s Vespertine is back, as is John Sedlar with Zozo. Jefferson García’s restaurant Afluente, with special attention on Colombia’s paramo, or high altitude wetlands, is getting ready to open in Bogotá. On the coast of Peru, in a surf town south of Lima, former Astrid y Gastón head chef Diego Muñoz has opened Navegante, as well taking over the restaurant operations at Sol y Luna lodge in the Sacred Valley. Here’s the full list:

Recent Restaurant Openings

Peru

Omatsu: Lima

Picnic Club: Lima

Buche: Lima

Melange: Lima

Salvaje: San Bartolo, Central Coast

Navegante: Punta Hermosa, Central Coast

Colombia

Colorado Panaderia: Bogotá

Afluente: Bogotá

Nia Bakery: Cartagena

Ecuador

Clara: Quito

Mexico

Kanche: Izamal, Yucatán

Ultramarino: Mexico City

Lava Music Bar: Mexico City

Pink Rambo: Mexico City

Panama

Barcito de Enfrente: Panama City

Brazil

Toto: Rio de Janeiro

Oseile: Rio de Janeiro

United States

Blanca: Brooklyn, New York

Seriea: Miami, Florida

Corima: New York, New York

Mirador: Kingston, New York

La Bastide: North Salem, New York

Bar Contra: New York, New York

Jarana: Aventura Florida

Zozo: Los Angeles, California

Quique Crudo: New York, New York

MXO: Los Angeles, California

Vespertine: Los Angeles, California

Pachamama: Green Brook, New Jersey

Caribbean

Kultura Kòrsou: Curaçao, Dutch Caribbean

Europe

Ómós: Abbeyelix, Ireland

