A regular round-up of culinary news from around the Americas, and beyond. If you have any tips about restaurant or hotel openings, new culinary books, food media worth reading, plus events and happenings of every sort, drop me a line thenewworlder@gmail.com.

Slipper Snail Ice Cream at Honey Badger in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

“We Need More ‘Weird’ Food” the headline of the story in Grub Street by Ella Quittner, which focused primarily about the Prospect Lefferts Gardens (Brooklyn, New York) restaurant Honey Badger.

“When I sat down for dinner on a recent night, there was no preamble or explanation before an amuse-bouche trio was set before me,” she wrote. “It included a violently sweet honey-fermented baby acorn, a tiny curl of vegan hickory-nut cheese coated in ash, and a flower bud called Spilanthes that caused my mouth to buzz and burn and fill with saliva for 12 minutes while “Matchmaker” from Fiddler on the Roof blared, inexplicably, from the wall speakers.”

That’s Honey Badger for you. If you read this newsletter and listen to the podcast, I talk about owners and co-chefs and owners Fjölla Sheholli and Junayd Juman often (here is my interview with them). The couple are avid foragers and the restaurant is the best representation of food, much of it micro-seasonal and completely ignored on most other menus, from the northeastern United States. For instance, they’ll use all the parts of a red deer, from the brains to the blood, no to mention turkey eggs, shad roe and prickly ash leaves. What’s weirder to me is that in this supposed capital of fine dining capital more aren’t using these ingredients.

As Quittner points out, Honey Badger has been open since 2017 and serve a $195 tasting menu, yet have never been reviewed or hardly even mentioned in New York food media. “Avant-garde cuisine, the way Juman and Sheholli seem to be using it, draws the natural comparison from visual art to a certain subset of fine-dining restaurants that defy categorization,” she writes. “It’s not solely new Nordic, nor kaiseki; it doesn’t play by any existing rules, and it carries out bold experiments just to see what happens.”

Elsewhere in Food Media

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel to watch video clips from the podcast. Full length episodes are now available!

Restaurant Openings

La Mar Bellevue – Bellevue, Washington: Gastón Acurio’s Lima born cevichería La Mar is adding another US location after Miami and San Francisco sometime in the next few months. This time it is in Washington state, just across Lake Washington from Seattle. It will be in a 10,000 square foot space in downtown Bellevue, and like other locations of La Mar the menu will revolve heavily around local seafood.

Pía Salazar Quitó – Quito, Ecuador: This pastelería and bakery from Pía Salazar of the restaurant Nuema, the most internationally awarded restaurant in Ecuador’s history, looks stunning in every way. Fine pastry shops have always had a difficult time lasting in Latin America, though if anyone can break that trend it is Salazar. It’s currently undergoing a soft opening with limited product each day.

piasalazar_quito A post shared by @piasalazar_quito

Demo Magnolia – Santiago, Chile: I’m a huge fan of Pedro Chavarria’s lunch only restaurant DeMo inside of Santiago’s weekend flea market, so I was excited to see that he is opening a second location with dinner service from Monday through Friday inside of the Lastarria neighborhood’s Hotel Magnolia.

The Hummingbird – Los Angeles, California: Longtime LA based Peruvian chef Ricardo Zarate is opening this restaurant in Silver Lake. The “Ceviche House” promises to explore Zarate’s personal story.

Kayao - Chicago, Illinois: José Luis Chavez of NYC’s Mission Ceviche has opened a Peruvian restaurant in Chicago with his R&D chef Adolfo Gosalvez Valle and the founder of vegan empanada chain Fons. The name is a play on Lima’s port of Callao and the restaurant explores all of the cuisines that passed through the neighborhood.

Umi – Panama City, Panama: This glitzy handroll and sake bar opened on the ground floor of an office tower in Obarrio in June.

Lulla’s – Brooklyn, New York: Ivo Diaz of Brooklyn Venezuelan restaurant Casa Ora is opening this Venezuelan bakery and cocktail bar right around the corner on Graham Avenue. No word on an opening date.

Piegari – Miami, Florida: This upscale Argentine Italian restaurant founded in 1994 in Buenos Aires, has opened a location in Miami near the Wynwood Walls. According to the Miami New Times, they have a $700K kitchen so they can make fresh pasta. No comment.

Book Recommendations

Latin-Ish: More Than 100 Recipes Celebrating American Latino Cuisines - by Marisel Salazar. An exploration of Latin American foods shaped by diaspora and migration.

Elsewhere On Substack

Recent Stories on New Worlder

You can also listen to the New Worlder podcast on Apple podcasts, Spotify, and most other podcast sites.

Recent Podcast Episodes