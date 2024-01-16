A regular round-up of culinary news from around the Americas, and beyond. If you have any tips about restaurant or hotel openings, new culinary books, food media worth reading, plus events and happenings of every sort, drop me a line thenewworlder@gmail.com.

Cacti growing out of dead cacti in the coastal dry forest at Bocavaldivia in Ecuador. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Every January I start to think about the year ahead, as many do. I think about the big, lofty goals I want to accomplish and the distant places I want to visit. I probabaly don’t reflect enough on the everyday things I can do better. In The Guardian, writer Whitney Bauck wrote 21 food sustainability resolutions for 2024 that is one of the most practical outlines of what the average person can do. Some of them I’m probaly not going to get to this year, like switch my gas stove to electric, but there were other small actions that can make a collective impact, like carry reusable with you, eat less beef or have a kitchen gadget exchange. There was one resolution, however, I thought was especially brilliant: "Set aside time to experiment with sustainable ingredients and recipes. She wrotre: “It’s great to talk about how ingredients like kelp, amaranth or cricket powder could help make our diets less carbon-intensive. But we’re unlikely to start adopting more climate-resilient foods voluntarily unless we actually enjoy eating them – which means we need to learn to cook with them.”

For The New York Times annual 52 Places to Go in 2024, I wrote about El Salvador, Vestmannaeyjar in Iceland and the O’Higgins region of Chile. I have contributed to this list many times over the years and I’m always pleased with the impact it has, but also that they always let me write about places that are rarely seen in glossy travel magazines.

