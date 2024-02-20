Digest: February 2024
A regular round-up of culinary news from around the Americas, and beyond. If you have any tips about restaurant or hotel openings, new culinary books, food media worth reading, plus events and happenings of every sort, drop me a line thenewworlder@gmail.com.
I am either going to quickly regret this, or it will be a wild success. From this point on, all subscribers with paid annual subscriptions can get personalized restaurant recommendations and advice direct from me, up to 3 times per year (as long as the paid subscription is current). All you have to do is email me at thenewworlder@gmail.com with the address you have the paid subscription with and put RESTAURANT RECOMMENDATIONS in the subject line. Let me know where you are going and what kind of advice you are looking for, as well as any other relevant information. I want to make this a legitimate benefit that I’m able to sustain for my most loyal supporters. Don’t expect personalized itineraries or a reservation at Central. Allow me at least 1 week to respond, though in most cases I should be able to get to it sooner. Consider it a travel planning help line for destinations throughout the Americas (and Iceland). Again, this is a service only for subscribers with a current paid annual subscription.
Elsewhere in Food Media
How David Bouley Changed the Culinary World and Me – Esquire
The Twilight of the American Sommelier – The New York Times
A culinary guide to Lima, from ceviches to saltados – National Geographic
Culinary Events
Parabere Forum: Rome, Italy – March 3-4
Agave Heritage Festival: Tucson, Arizona – April 18-21
