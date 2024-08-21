A regular round-up of culinary news from around the Americas, and beyond. If you have any tips about restaurant or hotel openings, new culinary books, food media worth reading, plus events and happenings of every sort, drop me a line thenewworlder@gmail.com.

Inside the new Diacá in Guatemala City. Photo courtesy Debora Fadul.

In Guatemala City, Debora Fadul has moved her restaurant Diacá from its perch on the top of a glitzy, modern Zona 4 tower. The new location is one I didn’t think could be possible in a city that seems to stretch on forever: a forest. It’s one of the city’s lasts forests in fact, at the edge of Zona 10.

“We have always said that Diaca is a medium to connect people with food, nature and elevate spirituality by being a part of something bigger,” Fadul told me. “The new space is the first time we have the opportunity to adapt the whole space to our needs instead of us adapting to the space. This will let us express and explore more intricate connections with food and feelings. We have mores space to showcase guatemalan culture that is so intertwined with guatemalan cuisine. We also have a special place to do the sensory ecosystem with the team. Also for producers to have sensory experiences with clients and have live feedback of their products in the restaurant.”

Another reason for the new location is one that might surprise some: motherhood. Now a chef with a young child, the way she works and sees the kitchen has changed, and this love is a reflection of that.

“ I wanted motherhood to coexist with my kitchen,” she says. “When I saw my daughter for the first time I knew that I wanted to share with her everything I loved from this world and wanted to be present with her and with the kitchen. So we built a space where I can be close to her, the ingredients, plates, clients and family.”

Restaurant Openings

Song – Lima, Peru: While Japanese-Peruvian food has long experimented with modern dining formats, Chinese-Peruvian food has mostly kept things relaxed, with a few exceptions, like Gaston Acurio’s chain Madam Tusan or Chifa Titi. Felix Loo, who has long worked with Acurio’s team, is opening Song, which will explore Chinese Peruvian fusion unlike anything that has come before it. I’m excited about this one.

Osso – Bogotá, Colombia: Renzo Garibaldi founded Osso as a small butcher shop with a back room grill for friends in an out of the way Lima suburb and it continues its march across the continent after opening in São Paulo several years ago.

31 by Deckman’s – San Diego, California: There have been rumors of American chef Drew Deckman of the Michelin star restaurant Deckman’s in Mexico’s Valle de Guadelupe for years, but it’s finally happened with this restaurant that looks to raise attention the regional watershed.

Ephedra – San Pedro de Atacama, Chile: Things like chañar mole, rica rica gel, and algarobo tamari are among the preparations being used with the Atacama Desert’s exceptional ingredients at this new fine dining restaurant in the region’s tourist hub.

CLOSINGS: I always recommend friends to go to Amaya, Jaír Tellez’s natural wine bar with great food in Mexico City, but sadly that closed in early August after 8 years.

Events

Sabor Barranquilla : August 22-25 – Barranquilla, Colombia . Created in 2008, one of the longest running culinary festivals in Latin America, with 4 days of food and events on Colombia’s Caribbean coast. I’ll be on a panel about gastronomic tourism too! Come say hi if you’re around.

Encuentro Fungi: August 31 – Santa Catarina Pinula, Guatemala . The second edition of this mushroom event near Guatemala City with talks, workshops, and a market.

Canasta Amazonica: August 15-25 – Bogotá & Lima: A campaign created by Despensa Amazónica in alliance with USAID and WCS to raise awareness about Amazonian recipes and ingredients through more than 20 restaurants in these cities, lead by chefs Pedro Miguel Schiaffino of La Rosa Nautica in Lima and Antonuela Ariza and Eduardo Martínez of Mini-Mal in Bogotá.

Book Recommendations

Osses - De cero a cuatro mil ochocientos - Colombia, fotografía, alimento by Alejandro Osses. A photo driven book about Colombian food from a wonderful excellent photographer, who founded projects such as Mucho Colombia and Migrant Food Systems, from Colombian culinary publisher Hammbre de Cultura. Spanish only.

