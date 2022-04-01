Cooking with Cassareep
The Guyanese variation of Tucupi Negro
If you follow my work, you have probably seen me writing often about something called tucupi. It’s the boiled juice extracted from grated, bitter yuca (not yucca) in the making of casabe (yuca bread), which can be further reduced to make tucupi negro, also called tucupi preto, casaramá, andualako and dozens of o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to New Worlder to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.