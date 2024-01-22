Bocavaldivia’s cold cherimoya soup with ovo ciruelo and huayaipe with achiote and granada seeds. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

On the coast of Ecuador, south of Manta near Puerto Cayo, the chef Rodrigo Pacheco has quietly been creating the world’s largest edible forest called Bocavaldivia. The property runs from a wide, pristine Pacific beachfront teaming with sea life, home to a collection of eco-villas called Tanusas, over mangroves and costal dry forests and up into rolling hills of tropical and cloud forests. While the larger, cloud forest reserve called El Abrazo remains wild and untouched, the lower section, called La Finca is the heart of their agroforestry project that provides them with hundreds of varieties of native edible plants, fruits and herbs.

I finally made it to Bocavaldivia for the day after years of trying to get there but it never quite working out. It’s an ambitious endeavor, far from the average hospitality project. It’s lead by Pacheco and a diverse team that includes evolutionary biologist Dr. Justin Yeager and environmental defense lawyer Julio Prieto, among others. They are gradually acquiring surrounding hectares, much of it degraded farmland that they are rewilding, and connecting ecosystems that had been cut off from each other. The goal is to both preserve the landscapes and bring value to the surrounding communities in a way that pure extraction and cultivation never could. Pacheco explained to me that he understands his ideas may sound impossible, but after ten years incremental changes have already occurred.

“Look, you used to be able to see the highway from the restaurant,” he points out in the direction of what is now a dense strand of trees. Flora and fauna that had disappeared long ago are already starting to return, as the howler monkey that passed through the trees as I was eating signaled. It has given Pacheco an assortment of autochthonous ingredients to work with from his immediate surroundings that are some of the most varied I’ve ever seen.

Surrounding the restaurant, which I reached by hiking from the coast (roads lead there as well), there is a small aquaculture project, forest gardens and groves of different local fruits. The menu is comprised of these cultivated ingredients, as well as wild plants from within the different ecosystems on the property, as well as various fish and shellfish from their stretch of coast. Dishes are fresh and colorful, with ingredients you rarely find elsewhere, like saman tree seeds, sango corn and wild coriander.

There was one dish in particular that I keep thinking about. It was called Cold Cherimoya Soup. It was a savory course, something I didn’t think was possible with cherimoya. I don’t love most preparations with cherimoya in them. I like the fruit, often called the custard apple, a lot. It’s pretty much perfect on its own though. It has that amalgam of tropical flavors – hints of banana, pineapple and papaya – that are difficult to improve upon. American writer Mark Twain called it "the most delicious fruit known to man." Part of the Annonaceae family, like soursop and paw paws, the fruit is native to Andean highlands from Colombia to Peru, though it has bveen naturalized in many other parts of the world. Most of the preparations I’ve had with it are sweet and the refined sugars and cream that are usually used needlessly increase the intensity of the fruit’s flavor. If I want to taste the sweetness of cherimoya, the pulp alone is usually enough for me.

“We constantly create cold soups from seasonal fruits from the biodiverse edible forest,” Pacheco told me. “Though this particular cherimoya soup was an inspiration from a colleague chef and friend named Edgar León who is well known for mapping and creating a wide variety of Ecuadorian soups.”

Pacheco prepares it by collecting ripe cherimoya (Annona cherimola) from the varieties they have in the gardens at Bocavalidiva, then straining the pulp to remove the seeds. The pulp is then seasoned with salt, a local sugarcane liquore called Currincho and a few drops of lemon. He adds mostly raw, aside for a little salt and lime juice, unripe ovo ciruelo (Spondias purpurea), an olive like fruit sometimes jocote or mombin in other parts of the regon, which adds a burst of sourness to contrast with the sweetness of the cherimoya. On the side thin slices of huayaipe seasoned with achiote and granada (pomegranate) seeds.

This preparation though, as small and straightforward as it may have been, showed me another side of the fruit. That the sweetness of cherimoya can go other places. Sometimes attempting the impossible can lead to some wonderful things.