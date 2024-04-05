Aside of an often-impassable dirt road that runs north to tri-border area with Colombia and Venezuela, and a small grid of streets surrounding São Gabriel da Cachoeira, traveling by road is not the primary means of transportation in the Alto Rio Negro region in the far northwest of the Brazilian Amazon. This is a land of rivers that permeate across the landscape. For nearly everyone in this region and 30 percent of all communities in the Amazon, wooden canoes crafted from single tree trunks and flat-bottomed motorized boats called voadeiras are the only way to get from one place to another.

The largest waterways in the region, the Rio Negro, Uapés, Xié and Içana act as fluvial highways, allowing distant communities to transport goods to markets. Baniwa communities use these boats to transport woven baskets and jiquitaia, an ancestral spice blend that now reaches markets in Manaus and São Paulo in small jars.

It’s a part of the Amazon where the affects of droughts take on a whole new meaning. Aside of what they do to the soil and water temperatures, which affect the spawning of fish and the migrations of other fauna, streams can completely disappear overnight, leaving fields that are dozens of kilometers away from villages inaccesible, threatening food security.

Indigenous slavery didn’t reach the Alto Rio Negro until the 18th century, which caused the population to be heavily depleted and decentralized. Many indigenous communities fled to the more remote corners of the region away from primary waterways, where they remain. They are even more reliant on river travel than those in communities along the Rio Negro.

The water from all of the region’s rivers and streams flows to the same place: The Atlantic Ocean. They are some of the 1,100 tributaries of the Amazon River, the second longest river on earth after the Nile and the largest by volume, containing one fifth of all of the planet’s freshwater.