Most people that live in this high altitude part of Bolivia aren’t sourcing what they eat from a single elevation, as the Andes are far from uniform. They move up and down and roads cross them every which way, connecting points upper and lower with ingredients that could be grown at one but not the other. Therefore, despite the altitude ranging from 3,600-3,800 meters (12,000-12,500 feet) at Lake Titicaca and La Paz to 2,570 meters (8,400 feet) in Cochabamba, many of these recipes and the ingredients they are created with here can be found in the entirety of this region.

Lunch is the big meal of the day in Bolivia’s northern Andes and it’s usually quite heavy. There is usually a good amount of protein and lots of carbohydrates. For example, it’s not particularly strange to see potatoes, rice and pasta all on the same plate. In the mornings and nights, warm, soulful dishes, especially soups and stews, that with a single sip of broth can heat your bones in the chilly mornings or nights are often favored here.

Many of the foods here can be found in markets and street stalls in cities like La Paz, El Alto and Cochabamba, which was often my primary exposure to them. While these recipes are some of the most emblematic of this part of Bolivia, they are just a small fraction of what exist.