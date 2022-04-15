Boletus Loyo
The porcini of the Southern Cone. An endemic Chilean mushroom that can weigh up to 5 kg.
Sometimes growing to the size of a human head, the loyo, the famed South American mushroom found from Chile’s central Andes in the Maule region, passing through Biobío, Araucanía and Los Ríos to the northern tip of Patagonia in Los Lagos. It is one of those rare flavors that lingers in my heart and brain far…
