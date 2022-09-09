Asimina triloba
Notes on paw paws and a recipe for paw paw chicha.
My dad passed away a few weeks ago. I’m not going to go into a long, drawn-out story about it. I just want to let everyone know that I am OK. I am at peace with it as much as anyone can be at peace with this sort of thing. It’s a lot to try and make sense of and I’m doing that privately. Thank you to those that reached out. I’m still getting back into t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to New Worlder to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.