Coconut arepas. Photo: Irena Stein.

Arepas are a continual source of new discovery for me, which is why I really appreciate the just released cookbook The Arepa: Classic and Contemporary Recipes for Venezuela’s Daily Bread, from Venezuelan born author Irena Stein, who owns Baltimore restaurant Alma Cocina Latina (listen to our interview with her here). Despite after all of the years I spent working on The Latin American Cookbook, not to mention all the other years traveling and writing about food in the region, there remains an endless number of regional arepa recipes that I’ve never heard of, which I would like to think so more about the depth of Latin American cuisine more than the effort I put into researching it.

Working alongside Venezuelan chef Eduardo Egui, Stein’s book is a treasure trove of 50 arepa recipes from around Venezuela, from basic cornmeal areas made with Harina P.A.N. to more unusual ones like the arepa de plátano verde (green plantain arepa) and sweet arepas flavored with anis. In this newsletter I wrote about my respect for the arepa de huevo, and the fascinating arepas from Colombia’s La Guajira region, like the blue corn arepa de chichiguare. In The Latin American Cookbook, we included a recipe for the arepa tumbarrancho, from the Zulia state, which is a sort of breakfast sandwich version of an arepa –battered and stuffed with mortadella then fried, then stuffed again with cheese – that originated in the city of Maracaibo, though in Stein’s book I learned of another from Zuila that I didn’t know, the arepa de coco. Essentially, it’s a typical fried corn arepa with shredded coconut.

“In the Zulia state, the coconut arepa is one of those ingredients of recurring use in traditional and popular cuisine,” says Hector Romero from the Culinary Institute of Caracas. “Along with plantains, goats, dairy and fish (both from sea and rivers), they represent a good part of the resources of that region. Corn is prepared in different ways: they make various types of arepas there, from crushed corn, yellow corn and precooked flour. In the case of the coconut arepa, it is often made with a combination of the pre-cooked cornmeal, shredded coconut and papelón (panela).”

The recipe in the book is sweetened with melao, a raw sugar syrup, cooked with cinnamon and cloves, that is sometimes paired with savory dishes. It can be drizzled over the arepa or the arepa can be left alone and eaten on the side like bread.

“They can be stuffed with anything,” says Stein, “but it goes well with goat or spicy food, such as curry.”

While many of the recipes in the book are regional, many others are less traditional. One is stuffed with pickled octopus and clams and another with labneh and corn salad. There are others with swordfish gravlax and one adds kimchi.

“I learned a lot about people’s extreme attachment to them [arepas] in every shape or form, and how strong of a symbol they are of our cultural identity,” say Stein, on gathering these recipes. “I am now mostly interested in how Venezuelans react positively or negatively (when seeing this book) to the fact that the arepa are no longer defined in a particular territory, mainly Venezuela and Colombia, and no longer resides only in our lands.”

The arepa is undergoing a major transformation as I write this. Millions of Venezuelans have left their homeland and have relocated to Colombia, Peru, Brazil, the United States and beyond. Recipes for arepas are being taken to all of these places and are being adapted in dozens of new forms.

“The subject of migration has mainly been discussed through the lens of survival, struggle, diaspora, but journalism has yet to analyze the cultural effects of this huge Venezuelan migration of more than 7 million people,” she says. “Most people know so little about this country. They know of the human economic disasters imposed on an entire population by one government, but I can say that the arepa is the true ambassador, the true cultural attaché of our culinary history.”

RECIPE: Arepa de Coco

COCONUT AREPA



From the book: Arepa: Classic and Contemporary Recipes for Venezuela’s Daily Bread by Irena Stein, Ryland Peters & Small

Venezuelans generally make these arepas with yuca, but here they are made with a mix of pre-cooked white maize ﬂour (cornmeal) and shredded fresh coconut. Other countries make similar fritters using different ﬂours according to their culture: wheat, potato, malanga, cassava, pumpkin, rice and more. They can be eaten as a bread with other dishes.

Makes 6 Arepas

420 ml (14¼ ﬂ oz/1¾ cups) water, at room temperature

120 ml (4 ﬂ oz/½ cup) sugar cane syrup*

1 tsp salt

280 g (10 oz/2 cups) Harina P.A.N. pre-cooked white maize ﬂour (cornmeal)

50 g (1¾ oz/¾ cup) grated (shredded) fresh coconut

corn or vegetable oil, for deep-frying



To make the dough, combine the water, sugar cane syrup and salt. Slowly add the pre-cooked maize ﬂour (cornmeal) and grated (shredded) coconut with one hand, while simultaneously kneading the mixture with your other hand. Once mixed, the dough should be smooth. Leave to rest for 10 minutes before shaping the dough into 6 arepas.

To cook the arepas, pour enough vegetable oil to cover the arepas into a large heavy-based pan, making sure it is no more than two-thirds full. Heat the oil to 160°C (320°F). Do not exceed this temperature as the arepas may burn.

Working in batches, carefully lower the arepas into the oil, avoiding any splashes. Deep-fry for 4–5 minutes, or until golden and crispy. Remove the arepas from the pan with a slotted spoon and place them on a baking tray lined with paper towels to absorb any excess oil.

Serve the arepas while still hot.

*FOR THE SUGAR CANE SYRUP (MELAO)

240 ml (8 ﬂ oz/1 cup) water

175 g (1 lb 2 oz/2½ cups) unreﬁned raw cane sugar (such as papelón, panela or piloncillo)

To make the sugar cane syrup, heat the water and sugar together in a pan until the sugar dissolves and the mixture turns into a thin syrup. The syrup will thicken further as it cools, so remove the pan from the heat while the syrup still looks relatively thin (just as you would when making jam).