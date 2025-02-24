Meu Garoto in Belém do Pará, the birthplace of cachaça do jambu. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

At Meu Garoto, an idiosyncratic corner bar founded by a former bricklayer in 1994 in a somewhat gritty section of the Amazonian city of Belém do Pará, the shelves are lined with one of the best regional cachaça collections in the city. They also specialize in macerations with regional botanicals like cumaru (tonka beans) and jenipapo, which get used in caipirinhas and other simple cocktails. Its claim to becoming semi-famous is for popularizing cachaça do jambu, where the sugarcane spirit is infused with the mouth tingling herb.