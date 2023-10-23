A Guide to the Markets of Mexico City
Navigating when to go, what to eat & the ingredients and kitchen tools you should buy.
Mexico City’s markets are vivacious hubs of culinary activity that help define neighborhoods. Wherever you are in the DF there’s a market to explore, shop, and snack in not very far away. Many are clustered around the Centro, the city’s often chaotic downtown, though even the quieter, smaller neighborhood mercados and food halls in places like Roma and Coyoacán have plenty to offer.
