Nopales, Opuntia cacti, being prepared for sale in Mexico City's Mercado de la Merced. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Mexico City’s markets are vivacious hubs of culinary activity that help define neighborhoods. Wherever you are in the DF there’s a market to explore, shop, and snack in not very far away. Many are clustered around the Centro, the city’s often chaotic downtown, though even the quieter, smaller neighborhood mercados and food halls in places like Roma and Coyoacán have plenty to offer.