Salsa macha in a handmade bowl. Photo: Getty Images.

Multiple stories have been brought to my attention in recent weeks about the difficulties that artisan condiments are facing right now. Adam Reiner’s story in Taste, “We Need to Talk About Trader Joe’s” details how the American supermarket chain Trader Joe’s has been routinely dangling incentives to work with small, ethnic brands by soliciting their products and inquiring about recipes, then ghosting them and creating their own version of the products.

Nina Roberts’ story in The Guardian, “‘Trademark bully’: Momofuku turns up heat on others selling ‘chili crunch’” details how Momofuku has been sending cease-and-desist letters to small vendors using “chili crunch” or “chile crunch” on their labels as the brand trademarked the terms in 2023, via a settlement from a Denver Company that was suing them. Most have pointed out that the terms have been used for a long time in countless forms, in both Asian and Latin American cuisines, so Momofuku is essentially trying to protect the trademark of the English translation of a basic condiment that should never have been trademarked. The backlash was swift against Momofuku, as it should have been, and they have already decided to not enforce the trademark.

My pantry is so much, much, much richer because of artisan condiment makers. They help me incorporate an array of different flavors and textures into what I am cooking, not to mention a wide variety of cultural influences. Many of these small products help support, small, circular economies in the places they are produced. They are the antithesis of the industrial condiments that often crowd supermarket shelves and are routinely infused with preservatives and chemicals (and are often recalled).

One way to fight this systematic oppression of artisan brands is to celebrate them. The same energy that was expended to defend these brands in a time of need can also be used to uplift them each day. To buy the condiments, support the people making them and share how you use them. Here are some of my favorites:

Launched by Jing Gao in 2018, Fly By Jing has helped popularize chili crisp in the United States. Made in Chengdu, China, this is Gao’s personal interpretation of Sichuan chili crisp and I began using it well before Momofuku launched their version in 2020. The success of the artisan brand has spawned multiple complementary sauces and spice mixes and their website is a wealth of information in how to use chili crisp and other supporting information on Chinese cooking. My pantry is stocked with Fly By Jing products and I use them regularly, usually just to add another dimension to simple rice and noodle dishes.

Salsa macha is Mexico’s chile oil that is quite similar to Chinese chili crisp. It’s from the state of Veracruz and there are endless variations made by combining oil with dried chiles plus nuts, aromatics and other seasonings. Brooklyn Mexican restaurant and tortilleria Sobre Masa makes their own and sells it in jars from the restaurant and I drizzle a little bit over all things masa. Masienda also makes some pretty great salsa macha.

This tucupí negro is made by the Bora, Huitito and Ocaina communities along the Ampiyacu River in northern Peru. The ancestral Amazonian sauce made by the laborious process of extracting the liquid within bitter yuca, then fermenting, reducing and seasoning it. Traditionally it is used as a seasoning in stews, a glaze for meats and fish and a dip for cassava bread, though it’s one of those products that can really enhance anything you are eating.

Icelandic salt maker Saltverk, which makes beautiful, flaky sea salt using geothermal energy in the remote Westfjords in the north of the country, has a line of flavored salts that I use for all sorts of recipes. My favorite is their Arctic thyme salt, which mixes in the fragrant, pink flowers of this herb found only in Iceland, Greenland and the Faroe Islands. It’s my go to rub when grilling pork or duck.

There are many artisan versions of this Guyanese sauce that’s related to tucupi negro, but infused with new flavors like cinnamon, brown sugar and cloves, plus has a syrupy, molasses-like texture. Cassareep is used in countless Guyanese dishes, such as Pepperpot and Stew Chicken, as well as in Caribbean Christmas cakes to give them their signature dark color. Cassareep can also be used for preservation.

My favorite shoyu right now is made in Connecticut. The small team employs koji in traditional fermentation techniques with local ingredients into a variety of unique sauces. Their small batch shoyu is made with locally grown hard red wheat, which gives it a flavor unlike any kind of soy sauce I’ve ever had. They also make other versions made with local mushrooms (matsutake, chicken of the woods, chanterelles) and with chiles, sugar kelp and ramps.

The ancestral spice blend, known in the Baniwa language as jiquitaia, is one of my kitchen secrets. A consortium of Baniwa communities in far northwestern Brazil have streamlined the process for growing dozens of varieties of colorful chiles, drying them and grinding them into a spice that is mixed with salt andf packed into small jars. It’s traditionally used in dishes like the fish and chile stew quinhampira or as a rub for meats and fish, though a small sprinkle of it on eggs or ice cream is like magic.

Oaxaca based food writer and cooking school instructor Susana Trilling’s line of moles are the closest I have found to recreating the flavors of Oaxacan moles at home. Made in Oaxaca with natural ingredients and without artificial flavors or preservatives, the three varieties (negro, rojo and colaradito) are a far cry from the watered down industrial moles that usually are found in supermarkets.

While Loisa’s sofritos have got the most attention, it’s their recaito I think is underrated. While it’s based on a Puerto Rican recipe, the mix of culantro, cilantro, garlic and oregano reminds me of seasoning bases from more distant places, like Trinidad or the Amazon. I like to use it in rice dishes or as a marinade for fish and poultry.