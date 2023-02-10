Ceviches in Arica’s Terminal Pesquero. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

In the Mercado Colón, a smallish market with faded stalls and wood panel walls in the center of town, I was looking for seafood empanadas. Amidst the signs for paila marina (seafood soup) and pantrucas (flour dumplings in broth) I saw them listed, but every stall was out. When I asked in the back corner at Cevichería Santa Carolina, the cook behind the counter said no, but he could offer me piure and erizo instead and I think I just sat down without saying anything or unlocking my eyes from his. My body just moved into one of the stools as if in a trance.

Of all the stalls in the market, Cevichería Santa Carolina is the least decorated. There are just 4 stools and a tiny kitchen with sterile, worn white tile walls. Yet, the cook kept it clean. He had on an Ozzy Osbourne hat and I could see the hangover he was nursing in his face, but he knew his kitchen and liked the adrenaline of it.

The menu was short and written in dry erase marker on a small whiteboard. Shrimp, loco or mixed seafood empanadas in the mornings. Picante de mariscos. Fried fish. Peruvian or Chilean style ceviches. Perol de piure. And erizos, uni, in two sizes.

Piure, erizo and fish ceviches at Cevichería Santa Carolina inside Mercado Colón in Arica. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

He made me a plate with a mix of the erizos, piure and a ceviche which had a couple of boiled potatoes with a dollop of cream on top for presentation. The uni was good, as it always is in the north of Chile in places like this. Meaty and buttery.

Piure (Pyura chilensis) is a tunicate found from about central Peru to central Chile, though I’ve never seen anyone use it in Peru. It looks like a black rock with a bright red mollusk inside. It can have somewhat of an iodine or soapy flavor, and I haven’t always appreciated it, but he cleaned it well in front of me and mixed it with onions, cilantro and lemon. In the Perol de piure it is cooked and served warm, though I preferred his ceviche.

I haven’t been to Arica, a small port city in northern Chile on the border with Peru, in more than a decade I think, but I’ve been doing some work for the incredible SALT program on Silversea Cruises, so I found myself here for a couple of days on the way to Patagonia with some time to look around. Aside of this market, there’s good seafood at the Terminal Pesquero, the fish market on the main avenue facing the port. Like Mercado Colón, it’s just a small collection of stalls with fishmongers, most of which sell plastic containers of very fresh fish, piure and uni. There are other containers of chopped onions, parsley and lemons and you just mix them into the containers and make your own ceviches.

Fried sargo, or chita, at RaYú in Arica. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

There are some rural spots in the valleys east of the city I remember, not to mention the Andean village of Putre closer to the border with Bolivia, where I certainly would have headed if I had more time, but Arica itself was a mystery. No one I know in Chile had any restaurant recommendations, and I search around the web turned up little but some Tripadvisor reviews. I wandered along Playa Chinchorro and stopped into a place called RaYú, which had some Peruvian touches and a menu that was far longer than it needed to be.

A rock fish called sargo (Anisotremus scapularis), called chita in Peru, caught my attention. A regional rock fish, it’s famously baked in salt at the Nikkei restaurant Costanera 700 in Lima, and often used for sudados further north. Here in Arica, they sliced a grid on the sides and fried it whole, so there were meaty squares with crispy exteriors that you could pick off one by one. It was covered in a simple garlic sauce and it was everything I wanted in that moment.