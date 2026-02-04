When you look at a map of the Americas, it’s truly astonishing how few places are actually considered by tourists. Over-tourism is becoming more common and more damaging, so the same crowded, bucket list places fed into your algorithm, the Machu Picchus and Santa Teresas of the world, are better avoided.

Many of the most transcendent travel experiences require just a little bit more effort to reach. A secondary plane. Maybe a ferry or even a bus ride. Yet, the rewards are obvious. Planetary peaks of biodiversity. Interactions with indigenous and rural communities and their ways of life. Foods you’ll likely not find anywhere else.

I’m not recommending these because I think they’ll appear in more glossy magazines soon. I’m recommending them because I think they won’t. They will not become the next Tulum by any stretch of the imagination. Yet, each is in the midst of some kind of change. Each will get you off the grid in their own way. They’re places to lose yourself a little bit.