Carpaccio de pirarucu at Casa do Saulo Tapajós. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Roughly halfway between Manaus and Belém, at the confluence of the Amazon and the Tapajós Rivers, Santarém, Brazil feels harder to be enchanted with than those other large cities at first glance. A stronghold of the agro-industrial complex, there’s a hulking Cargill soy plant that stretches across Santarém’s waterfront, and the city’s crumbling sidewalks and façades bury the remnants of a once rich pre-Colombian culture with little acknowledgement. Yet, as you settle in, you’ll find it’s also a point of resistance, a cornerstone of sustainable gastronomy projects and cultural restoration.

As you move away from the city center, the forest, farmland and floodplains come into view. Long forested roads lead to hidden corners of riverfront with local fish restaurants that are as much places to hang out and swim for the day as they are to eat and drink. Alter do Chão, where the Tapajós makes an abrupt turn, feels like the opposite of Santarém. It feels like more of a bohemian beach community than a riverine one and wealthier residents from Santarém keep houses and condos here. It’s center of gravity shifts between the town and Ilha do Amor, a sandbar that appears during the dry season that’s lined with small bars and restaurants, reached by a short boat ride. Alter is also a jumping off point for other area beaches and excursions to indigenous and traditional forest communities along the Tapajós.

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