Inside the International Terminal at the new Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima, Peru. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

The old Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima, Peru was my own personal hell. There I experienced 20 years of delayed flights, crowded facilities, long immigration lines, painstakingly slow baggage distribution and mediocre dining options. I have been waiting patiently for the new Jorge Chavez airport to open for several years now. For the past year you could see the new $2 billion terminal across the runway, seemingly finished but still empty, because the bridge over the Rimac River that would allow entry to it had not been built yet. Finally, the new airport is open, and I can confirm its a much better experience, and there are lots of good things to eat there.

Lets get the basics out of the way first. The new airport is just on the other side of the runways from the old one. It’s considerably bigger (though maybe still not big enough?) and, despite the years of delays and the general confusion in construction, the general workings of the facilities are much smoother at every level: shorter and less chaotic immigration and security lines, a designated area for Uber drivers to wait and no onslaught of hawkers and shady vibes as soon as you leave security. There’s still no public transport to it, however, a metro stop is set to open in three years even (though for some reason its location is beside the old airport #Peru).