Tartar de lagarto at Arami in La Paz. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

In the post-pandemic era La Paz, Bolivia’s restaurant scene has blossomed. It was little more than a decade ago that Noma co-founder Claus Meyer’s Melting Pot Foundation put some money down for a fine dining restaurant called Gustu that would use 100 percent Bolivian products and lead, at least eventually, by a 100 percent Bolivian team. The act was extraordinarily disruptive, leading to dozens of new cooking schools, culinary festivals and street food tours.

What was less predictable has been the number of former Gustu cooks and other staff that have, in the last several years, gone on to create their own culinary projects in the city. They are now the primary driver of culinary innovation here and they have transformed the La Paz’s restaurant scene. They have opened coffee roasters and distilleries. There are vegan restaurants and bars focused primarily on Bolivian wines. In many cases, female chefs are leading the charge and women are integral to nearly every food concept around town. La Paz is no longer just one restaurant. It’s a scene.