Doncella catfish in the Mercado de Belén in Iquitos, Peru. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

The largest city in the world not connected by roads, Iquitos is a place that never quite disappears from your dreams after you’ve visited. It’s a city of faded buildings lined with azulejo tiles sent from Europe during the rubber boom and the setting of the Werner Herzog film Fitzcarraldo. It’s the home of Los Wemblers and the heartbeat of Amazonian cumbia and stilted houses that seem to float when the rivers rise.

Many travelers fly here and immediately head to a luxury riverboat or ecolodge far away and they miss its eccentricities. Wander through Iquitos’ sprawling market to understand the vast diversity of foods, as well as the brutal realities of local food systems. From an ingredient standpoint, few places in the Amazon are as fascinating, though finding restaurants serving them can be more challenging.

If you want to start your lessons into understanding Amazonian food, Iquitos, as well as Brazilian cities like Belém do Pará or Manaus should be your first stop.