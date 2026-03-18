In Trancoso, a bohemian beach village south of Porto Seguro, in almost the southern tip of the Brazilian state of Bahia, how one eats changes rather drastically between the night and the day. During the day, when the sweltering sun is high, the entire town is beside the ocean, where they order from beach bars and barracas or snack from a never-ending parade of roving vendors. The town, on cliff above the sea, is quiet until the sun drops into the Atlantic. It’s then that life returns to the restaurants surrounding the quadrado, Trancoso’s UNESCO-protected town square, and its surrounding streets.

The food scene has improved considerably since I was last there. It’s still anchored by Uxua and Capim Santo’s various projects, but the farm network has strengthened and the variety of things to eat has expanded. An annual culinary event, the Organic Festival, brings in some of Brazil’s most interesting chefs – Rio’s Roberta Sudbrack is a regular – and culinary projects that focus on sustainability. The series of collaborative dinners, public events and workshops has helped shift the conversation around food in the growing resort community.