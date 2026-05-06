Inside the kitchen at La Nueva Palomino. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

The culinary scene in Peru’s second largest city is not defined by celebrity chefs or new wave cuisine, but by one of the country’s strongest regional ingredient networks and a foundation of mestizo cooking that has been safeguarded for centuries.

Arequipa’s picanterías are the colorful, local restaurants that specialize in the city’s unique blend of Andean and Spanish cuisines that rely on the ingredients from the regional terrain of valleys, highlands, high Andean plateaus and Pacific coastlines. Some picanterías date back more than a century, while some might only have a decade or two in business. They have four key features:

1) They offer chicha de güiñapo, a fermented black corn beer.

2) They prepare a different lunch each day (like chairo on Tuesday and chupe de viernes on Friday).

3) They serve picantes, which are spicy, traditional dishes.

4) They are democratic and anyone from any walk of life can come and socialize there.

Arequipa’s Picantería Society Arequipa’s strongest culinary voice comes from its Sociedad Picantera de Arequipa, a tight-knit group of cooks, scholars, and restauranteurs that meet regularly to help preserve the region’s deep collection of recipes and support one another’s work. The group was founded in 2012 and created a list of bylaws to maintain the quality of ingredients that are used and traditional means of preparation of certain dishes, such as that of chicha de güiñapo, a fermented corn beer. There are more than 100 members, including the owners of several dozen of the most traditional picanterías in and around the city, and they meet regularly. They also organize a Chicha Festival on the first friday of August in the city’s Plaza de Armas and are hoping to one day build a center of culinary culture, a museum and exhibition center with exhibitions, document preservation, cooking classes and workshops. You can read more about the work they do here.

The city has yet to have a true fine dining restaurant, though its prime for one. Beyond the picanterías, a youthful energy is starting to appear out of the cracks. Modern ideas from cooks that fled the scene in Lima are looking beyond just passing trends and international foods that have come and gone here for decades. More established restaurants are taking risks with local ingredients. There are creative wine bars and bistros, sourdough bakeries and wood fired pizzas. Nearly all of them are set in intimate, high ceilinged colonial spaces made of white sillar stone that provides a backdrop like few other city’s can.