Photo: Nicholas Gill.

“You’ll see, it’s not funny,” says Consuleo Poblete, who founded Ruta de los Abastos, a fantastic network of rural culinary projects in the O’Higgins Region, of the town of Lolol in the Colchagua Valley. Somehow in the 20 plus years I’ve spent traveling around Chile I had never heard of this community. I would remember a name like Lolol.

Regardless, I didn’t believe Poblete. There’s always something funny about a place and a place called Lolol has to be at least a little bit funny, even if the humor in it is that it isn’t funny, if that makes any sense. It almost felt like a challenge.

Pronounced “Low-loll,” the village is 200 kilometers south of Santiago, is hoping to attract visitors interested in rural tourism. Lolol is full of interesting architecture, like the colonial houses built of adobe that form the central urban core, plus there are some well-known wineries here, like Viña Santa Cruz and Francois Lurton. Yet, it’s the sometimes quirky, huaso culture, this folkloric connection rural Chile has with the land, that attracted me.