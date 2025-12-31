The sand dunes in the desert near Ica, Peru. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

This was a big year for this newsletter and it’s accompanying podcast. The stories and episodes are creating a lot of discussion and the subscriber count has grown significantly.

Several stories have gone viral. It’s definitely not what I have been trying to do, but I appreciate the engagement when it comes. I have tried to keep writing about things that I feel are important, things I see going on during my research that I might not be able to write about elsewhere. These are sometimes ideas that are not necessarily popular, but I am committed to continue telling them. I’m especially pleased that positive stories, the ones about solutions and hopeful people and communities, are getting as much traction as the ones that are more controversial. Maybe how he communicate on the internet is starting to change?

Since the end of last year, Juliana and I have also been striving to have more guests with something to say on the podcast. That means less chefs that are being sent our way via a PR agency, and more focused guests with strong voices, whether they have large followings or not. Listens have been way up, which makes us think we are making the right choice, so thank you all.

