Royal Caribbean is pleased to announce its seventh Oasis class cruise ship. As each one has to be bigger than the last, this ship will be our boldest yet. Christened the Agony of the Seas, the monstrous ship’s one of a kind features are unparalleled in the history of ocean going passenger vessels.

First, let’s take a look at the guest cabins. We want everyone on earth onboard so they’ll come in a range of shapes and sizes, from cozy hammocks in the cargo area for those booking through Groupon to palatial pied-à-terres reserved for our most loyal passengers that have spent their entire retirement savings* on previous Royal Caribbean cruises. Additional in-room amenities include:

4,500 thread count sheets.

Reclaimed carpets from the former El Cortez Casino in Las Vegas.

A TV with one channel that rotates between showings of “Legally Blond

Red, White & Blonde” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”

Toilets so powerful they can suck the bumper off a Honda.

0.5 Mbps internet. **

No outdated towel monkeys and towel elephants here. The new towel creatures are unlike anything else you have ever seen (example: towel Phoebe Waller-Bridge).

The best part of going on a gargantuan cruise ship like the Agony are all the extra features. This floating megalopolis has it all!

A 12 square mile waterpark on the top deck with waterslides, wave pools and seven white sandy beaches to make up for the real one’s passengers won’t have time to see at port. The lazy river is so big it’s actually longer and wider than the Hudson. Don’t get too relaxed! It ends in a 165-foot high waterfall. Ouch!

The Mount Everest of climbing walls. At 29,101 feet above sea level, it’s taller than the real Mount Everest. You’ll need at least three weeks to acclimatize at base camp, which is home to a Johnny Rockets and twirly water slide that goes all the way back to the casino. Bring a wetsuit. It’s cold above the tree line!

Common areas adorned with antibacterial hand soap misters. You don’t even have to spray, you just walk through (close your eyes and mouth though)!

The state of Delaware.

A kids club on an island surrounded by a moat of anacondas. Passengers can drop the little ones off for an hour or the whole trip. They can’t get out unless you come get them, permitting Mom and Dad the peace they deserve.

Obligatory nightly art auctions with works from some of the biggest names on Etsy.

4 League Two English football teams!

Dane Cook!

Dining on some cruise ships can be such a hassle when there are too few options to choose from. The Agony, on the other hand, has so many restaurants passengers will never be able to decide where to go. Plus, with 75 classes of dining plans to choose from, you’ll never understand which ones you can actually eat at. The main restaurant, included in all fares, seats 9,283 guests and has a 24-hour buffet with delicacies like an oatmeal bar and all you can eat seafood from the finest Thai shrimp farms. Come anytime you like, just keep in mind wait times are two to four hours. That’s how great it is!

Plus, there are endless additional dining options for whatever the mood. Here are some of the highlights:

A Korean-Jamaican Pub

Floribbean Sushi

Icelandic tacos

Zuma

A vegan steakhouse

Churro vendors from the New York City subway system

Papa John’s

A Noma pop-up

Please note, that dining reservations must be made at least two months prior to departure. Also, don’t worry about shilling out for a piña colada by the pool because we have an absolutely, totally free beverage package!***

Are you sold on the Agony yet? Not sure which voyage to join? Having trouble between Alaska or Hawaii? This ship is 3,000 miles long so you can be in both places at the same time! Convenient passenger train service runs from bow to stern. In just 8 days cruise travelers can get from one end of the ship to the other.

*Documentation required.

**$12 per minute surcharge. Functions only while at port.

***Mandatory gratuity of $180 per passenger, per day.