Klipgat Cave, an archeological site near the southern tip of the African continent. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

The following story is based on travels done in 2024 around South Africa’s Western Cape. The total word count is around 10,000 words, which is probably not an ideal reading situation in newsletter form. Therefore, it has been broken down into three parts. The first two pieces were published in previous months, while the third and final piece is listed here below for the first time.

The story traces the evolution of homo sapiens, our species, from a down on their luck creature facing deteriorating climactic conditions, facing extinction, as they managed to survive and then thrive to become the dominant species on the planet. When I first learned of the research into the cognitive development of homo sapiens from the South Africa based chef and restauranteur Peter Templehoff, who told me about the unusual relationship he was forming with a paleoanthropologist there named Jan De Vynck, I was surprised to learn that it had everything to do with what they ate.

For someone that spends most of his days researching what humans have been eating for a few thousand years (but mostly the past century), wrapping my brain around something that had happened 150,000 years ago or more has been a challenge, to say the least. It’s forced me to look at the bigger picture. To try and understand the importance of biodiversity in providing us tools for survival, and how disconnected we have become from it. To understand our human story and where our species fits in on this miraculous planet.

It’s a story of hope. A reminder that a wide diversity of life forms still remain, as vulnerable as they are. They are all around us and the more we put ourselves in their proximity, even through the things we eat, the better off we all are.

