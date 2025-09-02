The following story is the first in a multi-part series that documents research done in 2024 in South Africa’s Western Cape.

San guides Matios Sibongo and Nunke Kadhimo at at !Khwa ttu, a San Culture and Education Centre, north of Cape Town,

“This is not my story, this is our story,” says Nashada Ndango, who is pointing out where we are on a map. “It’s a story about how homo sapiens became humans here in Africa.”

Ndango is San, the most direct descendants of the hunter gatherer communities that populated the Western Cape a hundred thousand years ago. Until colonization in the eighteenth century, most San still lived in small nomadic hunting and gathering clans. For more than a century they have been discriminated against in every form imaginable in South Africa and have had their land rights taken away. Not black enough or white enough to fit into a neat box, they aren’t even formally recognized by the South African government. They are usually lumped in with the Khoekhoe people, who are herders, under an umbrella group called the Khoisan. Their cultural traditions, the knowledge of how we survived on this earth as we faced extinction, which have somehow survived up until now, have been rapidly disappearing over the past few decades.

As we walk through the museum and gallery at !Khwa ttu, a San Culture and Education Centre, 70 kilometers north of Cape Town, Ndango recounts all the information I had been learning about in the Western Cape over the past week or so. She tells me about how homo sapiens began eating seafood, which caused their brains to evolve, allowing them to make better tools. In how their interactions with the surrounding biodiversity, both in the ocean and in the species rich fynbos forests on land, provided enough food for them to expand the population and caused homo sapiens to become the dominant species on the planet.

In the 1990s, a local university gathered leaders from different San communities scattered across parts of Namibia, Botswana, Angola, South Africa and elsewhere together in a conference room at a Cape Town Holiday Inn. They had been disconnected for so long that it was like looking at each other for the first time. They realized there were many of them, 120,000 people, living in the most remote parts of Southern Africa. Even if they lived across different borders, they all faced the same problems. Land access to hunt and gather. Jobs. The loss of culture.

Over the next few hours, I hike with guides Matios Sibongo and Nunke Kadhimo, across the 850-hectare nature reserve where !Khwa ttu now stands. The land, an old farm, was donated by Swiss anthropologist Irene Staehelin in 1999. The farmers cleared the fynbos and tried growing wheat in the sandy, salty soil. It didn’t work and all sorts of invasive trees moved in.

The idea was that small groups of San could come to !Khwa ttu to learn and exchange traditions and take them back to their communities, while telling their story to the world, earning some income and regenerating the landscape.

Gradually, they brought in native plants and established mother gardens, hubs for rewilding and revegetating the landscape. They planted medicinal plants, and plants to attract animals. When the animals came back, they began hunting them in small amounts for meat and fur. They started training small groups of San for six months at a time, learning to work in tourism and general job training, while getting to know other San people and exchanging knowledge. It’s a place where they can both teach and learn.

In 2006, !Khwa ttu opened for tourism and they had zero visitors. Today there are 22,000 people each year. They have added cushy cabins to stay the night, a very nice restaurant infused with ancestral ingredients and offer an array of tours on the land.

“If you are going to the bush you don't just wake up take your tools and just go,” Kadhimo tells me as we walk along a dirt path lined with wild mint and sour figs. “You have to ask the ancestors whether it's safe. Are you going to keep me safe?” she shouts at the sky. “How is the bush there?"

Together, Kadhimo and Sibongo point out native plants like Artemisia alpha, or wild worm root, which is infused into tea to cure parasites. There is snakeberry (Lycium ferocissimum), that is bright red like a cherry tomato and they make a kind of barbecue sauce with it, and sceletium (Sceletium tortuosum), once fermented and chewed for anxiety but now they make into kombucha. Everything has a purpose and a story.

“We kind of just identify it and value it,” Michael Daiber, !Khwa ttu’s general manager tells me later at the restaurant, as we dine on wild plants gathered from the reserve and fish sourced from a nearby community. “Having these little touches is worth something. It’s a giant leap in the right direction.”

Inside the dining room at Cape Town restaurant Fyn. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Over several days in Cape Town, I ate well. There was superb Pan-Asian cooking at the Red Room by Chefs Warehouse inside The Mount Nelson Hotel. I sipped on nice local natural wines at a wine bar named Publik. Templehoff’s ramen and sushi at his restaurants Sushiya and Ramenhead, were some of the best I’ve had outside of Japan. There were curries from the Indian subcontinent, British fish and chips and contemporary French fine dining.

Where was the food of this landscape, I wondered? Outside of !Khwa ttu, I couldn’t locate it. Was it in the biltong at the Oranjezicht City farm market. It may as well have been Santa Monica for all I knew. Was it in the Time Out Market where the chef Vusi Ndlovu was cooking African street food at Mlilo, with live fire techniques from around the continent? One of the more serious uses of fynbos ingredients I could find was at Tapi Tapi, an ice cream shop with flavors like motlopi (Boscia albitrunca) and phutu plum (Ximenia caffra).

“We’ve only really dug into this in the last couple of years,” Peter Templehoff tells me before service at Fyn, his Japanese-South African restaurant that landed him on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. He named the restaurant after the fynbos and has been using many of the plants since the beginning, but the pandemic gave him additional room to focus on using them and communicating their stories in a more impactful way. Still, it’s just the beginning. When I tell him about my frustrations looking for African cuisine, he tries to explain to me the dilemma.

“South Africa doesn't have a cuisine,” he says. “It doesn't really have its own cuisine. I mean one of our national dishes is called bobouti and it is literally fucking savory mincemeat with a custard on top.”

Bobouti originated on the Indonesian island of Java, was introduced here by the Dutch, and further adapted by Cape Malay community, descendants of slaves and laborers. If you go down the list of foods considered South African, most everything comes from somewhere else.

“It's the original melting pot because it was on the spice route,” Templehoff explains. “For hundreds of years people have been coming through and depositing their cuisine and their style of cooking and their spice and this and that, so it's kind of it's a big melting pot of different cultures. The only vein riding through is indigenous ingredients.”

Later at dinner at Fyn, the rich flavors of South Africa’s biodiversity shine. Templehoff fell in love with Japanese cooking more than a decade ago and the country’s techniques drive the menu, but nearly everything on it, from the fish and game to the produce, is native.

There’s a cocktail infused with rose geranium and gin made from fynbos botanicals. Prenia ponzu flavors gamefish sashimi and Cape Mountain sage (Salvia chamelaegnea) pairs with the springbok (Antidorcas marsupialis), a local antelope from the Outeniqua region. There’s felty finger seaweed (Codium fragile) fried in tempura batter and pigroot (Conicosia pugioniformis) that tastes like macadamia nuts.

“It’s very new for us as South Africans to be cooking with these kinds of things, because we haven't,” he tells me afterward. “We've relied on suppliers and stores, but not to go out into the bush. To get people to go out for you and bringing the stuff in is not only is great to talk about, but it tastes good. I mean you have to work it a little bit, but it tastes good.”

A lot of the fynbos flavors just need someone to cook with them. He tells me about different berries he’s come across. Some of them you would assume would be sweet, but they’re not. They’re kind of neutral in flavor, but they might have a great color that you can use in a different way. Then some are extremely sour, so you can’t serve them fresh.

Then there are all the foods that are no longer relevant for the modern era. Small bands of homo sapiens a hundred thousand years ago could burn fields of fynbos and extract the USOs (underground storage organs) for carbohydrates. The burning would encourage more diversity, yet it’s not a practice we can’t continue any longer as a food source. There are too many of us now. We would wipe the hillsides bare to feed us all, but even if we didn’t our palates can no longer accept the bitterness of these bulbs and rhizomes.

Do our brains need so much omega rich seafood? Our ancestors may not have liked it until they were desperate, but we sure do. We like it so much that we are willing to clear the oceans of it. Templehoff would love to serve more South African abalone, but poachers sending them to Asia have been wiping the Cape clean of them.

“We’ve got to find the sweet spot,” he says. We have to find what we like and what we can work with.”

Seaweed on the beach in Scarborough, south of Cape Town. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

In the early morning just before dawn, south of Cape Town, driving through Table Mountain National Park towards the Cape of Good Hope with Paul Bruce-Brand, FYN’s CEO, there are two enormous porcupines in the road. They look cartoonish, with their large bodies and long black and white spines swaying back and forth as they move out of the way and trot casually up the mountainside. I have to rub my eyes to make sure I’m seeing what I’m seeing. It’s an interaction that lasted only a few seconds, but I’ll never forget it.

When we reach Scarborough, the dark sky has turned purple, pink and becomes brighter as the minutes go by. The community is on a narrow plot of land beneath the steep mountains of Slangkop and Red Hill, surrounded by patches of coastal fynbos. It’s surf town and a designated conservation village, which limits anything deemed an environmental impact.

Scarborough is a tight-knit hippy bubble. There is living food inside living homes and everyone works together. Everyone is living their best life, living within the limits of the environment while enjoying its riches. It’s idyllic.

To keep it that way, however, restrictions on development have caused prices to balloon. The people I met were lucky to get in. Now you have the be a banker to live there.

Soon we pass a sign that says, “Dog Poo is an Environmental Hazard.” It includes a full chart with graphics and about 500 words explaining the negative impact of dog poo. It ends with the phrase “No Poop Zone.”

Still foggy, we walk along a sandy path towards the beach, where we meet Beyond’s chef Sebastian Stehr and a woman named Lindy Taverner. Taverner forages for seaweed along the rocky shoreline and tries to help South Africans reconnect with ancestral knowledge through workshops around town through her company ReWild Food.

It’s a blissfully wild place, and immaculately clean. There is sea lettuce and kelp to gather everywhere. Limpets and red and white sea urchins overflow in the tidal pools. As she wades in the water, she’s careful to not remove the stems of the seaweed and only takes small amounts.

Afterwards we wander over to the house of Franz Muhl, who built an eco-house out of mud bricks. He studied agroecology at the University of California Santa Cruz and spent years running organic farms and markets. Inside the walled compound in Scarborough, his garden is intertwined with his home, his pottery studio and craft brewery with edible and medicinal plants growing wherever there was space.

A few houses way, we meet James Kuiper, whose life changed when he was diagnosed with lymphatic cancer at the age of 17. After aggressive chemotherapy destroyed his gut health, he sought out natural solutions. He started working with probiotic foods and had a restaurant for a while in Cape Town, but came here to dedicate himself to making miso inside a series of clay buildings with thatched roofs called rondawels. He found that the breathable earthen walls created the perfect climate for microbial activity and the misos are spectacular.

His foray into food has been a journey about healing. We talk about how important it is to eat something that’s good for you.

“As long as you have these things,” he says about the misos, “sugars aren’t as bad. They feed the good stuff.”

Wherever we go, someone has a tale worth telling. It’s hard not to be enchanted by life in Scarborough, even if it’s only accessible to the few. I wander what would happen if the reverse were true. What if communities like it were the rule, not the exception? How the masses could live, not just the adventurous wealthy. Is that a pipe dream?

Limpit brandade with sea urchin and sorghum at Beyond. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

At Buitenverwachting’s vineyards of Constantia, I find some relief. I’m eating Portulacaria afra, a small, leafed succulent better known as spekboom in South Africa. It has a crunchy, citrusy flavor that brightens up the mussels and kabeljou belly it is served with. There are periwinkles with dune parsley. Sceletium and honey bush turned into sorbet and drizzled with Cape sour fig syrup.

It’s all part of the Origins of Flavour menu at Beyond, inspired by Templehoff’s work with paleoanthropologist Jan De Vynck and his work with the San. Like Fyn, the restaurant that has been gradually shifting towards native South African ingredients. Like other vineyard restaurants in the region, it’s quite charmed. There are great wines being poured and sweeping vistas of the green fields and granite mountains. Many of the diners don’t realize what they are eating. It’s a bit of an experiment. Will they value these wild foods, heritage ingredients that have seen centuries of erasure, as much as the things from abroad they have been told to appreciate for so long? Will they value them if they are not isolated and glamorized?

It’s a little bit ironic. Many of these vineyards are relics of South Africa’s colonial past. Constantia, a wealthy enclave in the suburbs of Cape Town, settled by the Dutch in the seventeenth century and built up by slavery and forced removal. It’s where glossy travel magazines wax poetic about farm to table restaurants, but they’re mostly serving risotto and sous vide beef rump.

How can we live with biodiversity if we don’t acknowledge it? How can its story continue to support our story? No longer are we trying to escape extinction like we were 150,000 years ago. Rather, through our actions, we are racing towards it.

To break the cycle, we have to go to the core of the problem. To the places where the connections to the landscape were disrupted the most and resurrect them. To decolonize the ingredients we consume, even if we cook them a little differently, and rebuild our foodways in a more resilient way. Whether that is in Cape Town or Kansas City.

If not here, in these gastronomic circles whose marketing budgets that fling stories of South African food across the world, in these places where the discourse has been thrown furthest off tract, then where?

Our relationship to the plants and animals around us has changed. We are not, at least most of us, hunters and gatherers. We have conquered and tamed the natural world, or we act like we do. Our food systems are designed for yield. Not diversity. Not resilience. Not flavor. Just extracting as much food as possible from a fragment of land or sea in the short term while ignoring all of the additional costs associated with that: energy use, pollution, a lack of nutrients, degraded soil and poisons in our waterways.

We’re dominating the earth to the point that we’re causing its natural functions to go out of whack. This isn’t just happening in particular ecosystems, but on a large enough scale that perils to any one will affect the rest. The sand of the Sahara flowing across the sky to the Atlantic to fertilize the Amazon might soon change course. Melting ice caps could cause beaches and islands to flood, altering our coastlines. How many natural disasters will it take for humanity to realize we’re the ones intensifying them?

We are our biggest threat, but we can also be our biggest hope. Rather than destroying the habitats that gave us life, we can rebuild them, with people like the San as our guides. The tools that they gave us, we can use once again. We just need enough of us to buy into the idea that by working together, recognizing that what is good for the entire human race, not just individual peoples, or individual species, is good for the planet.

A beach on the Cape Peninsula near the Cape of Good Hope. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Before I left South Africa, still trying to comprehend all of the stores I gathered over the past couple of weeks, I went snorkeling in the kelp forests of False Bay. It was alongside noted marine biologist Justin Blake. Somehow, it was something you could sign up for at the very pink Mount Nelson Hotel where I was staying.

As the boat ventured out to sea, Blake, who studies sharks, told a story about how they began tagging them and learned they returned to the same habitat again and again. They discovered they would come to mate one night every year in the exact same place. It meant if they could protect the water there that one night every year, they could protect the population of that species. With that information, they were able to double the size of the marine protected area in 10 years. Unlike many other of the world’s kelp forests, the Great African Seaforest is growing.

“Everyone is passionate about conservation,” he explained. “But the data changes everything.”

Even with a wetsuit the water was freezing. I had watched Craig Foster’s film My Octopus Teacher a few months before, an ode to the awe of nature, and it was shot in the same place. Foster’s dialogue with a single cephalopod, he inadvertently studied the 100 other species that interacted with it.

"What she taught me was to feel... that you're part of this place, not a visitor. That's a huge difference," Foster’s inspiring narration describes of the unlikely relationship.

It’s a reminder that for much of the 200,000 years of our species, biodiversity has guided us. We were exposed to a profound whirlwind of flora, fauna and funga on a daily basis. We were communicating with all shapes of life forms, not just each other.

The massive strands of giant bamboo kelp (Ecklonia maxima), some of it more than ten meters high, make the only forest of its kind on earth. They stretch all the way to Nambia, more than 1,000 kilometers north, harboring countless endemic species, many of them yet to be studied. I didn’t see an octopus but there were fish species like hottentots (Pachymetopon blochii) and a leopard catshark (Poroderma pantherinum). A few African penguins (Spheniscus demersus) even showed up too.

Floating through this underwater world, I was taken back to Stilbaai, looking for the alikreukel, and watching the dense fynbos vegetation burn at Grootbos. I thought of the South American rainforests I often find myself in, and the wild creatures I encounter on occasion near my home. This exposure to places like these, these stories, can inspire us to act, making us understand the need to protect the natural world on an emotional level. Maybe the things we eat can do the same?

