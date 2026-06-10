Winestand Waltz, Ebisu. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

A popular manga series – and, more recently a hit show on Apple TV+ – helped transform Tokyo into the most interesting place in the world to drink wine, and not just for the famous grand crus that inspired this story in the first place.

Ducking out of the rain, down a flight of winding stairs in an alleyway in Akasaka, I find a black door with a note on it, asking those entering to not wear excessive perfume. “Our bar is very small, and the place to enjoy the Jura wine (aroma and taste),” it reads.

Goût de Jaune admits just a few people each night. I snagged a spot via an Instagram DM only due to a sudden cancellation. Inside, there are a couple of black booths and a wooden bar topped with wine-nerd books, including Camilla Gjerde’s We Don’t Want Any Crap in Our Wine. Everything served is exclusively from Jura, a cool-climate French region between Burgundy and Switzerland.

Although Goût de Jaune serves a full menu of Chinese food – Xinjiang style lamb and cold jellyfish, for example – it appears that most guests aren’t eating. Like me, they’re here for the wine. There is no wine list, just what owner/sommelier Shohei Miura wants to open for the night. You’re at his whim, which can include bottles of a sherry-like vin jaune from the 1970s, sometimes older. Tonight, he’s already opened a few oxidative whites.

I opt for a glass of 2020 Savagnin (not to be confused with Sauvignon) from Bénédictine & Stéphane Tissot. It is acidic upfront, mellowing into a floral softness as the sommelier tells me about his passion for Jura. He’s been in love with the region for 20 years, he says, but it was only recently that a bar with a niche focus like this was possible.

Japanese wine culture underwent a seismic transformation after the publication of Tadashi Agi and Shu Okimoto’s manga series The Drops of God, which began publication in 2004 – initially in Japanese, but with English translations beginning in 2020. It didn’t take long after that for Apple TV+ to turn the series into a glossy drama, the first season of which just wrapped in June. Fans and critics are already predicting the show to be renewed.

The Drops of God tells a tale of two half-siblings who compete to inherit the multimillion-dollar cellar of their wine-critic father by identifying 13 rare wines from his notes. The authors came up with the idea after tasting a bottle of 1985 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Échézeaux. With accessible poetic language, the 44-book saga demystified wine even as it glamorized it, attracting a readership of 300 million — and with that the power to shift the global wine market. When the series featured a 2001 Château Mont-Pérat, the price shot up 1,000 percent, and the Bordeaux winery doubled production.

Wineshop Flow, Nishihara. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

“Drops of God mainstreamed wine connoisseurship,” says Melinda Joe, a Tokyo-based food and drink writer. It’s a sunny afternoon in the city, and we’re sipping a Japanese orange wine at Lou, a bustling wine bar and café tucked amid the ramen shops of Nakano.

“It wasn’t just about expensive wines,” she tells me, “But good wines at any price point. People could relate to it.” Tokyo’s best restaurants have always stocked their cellars with Bordeaux crus, but the idea of what great wine can be has noticeably evolved in recent years. At the Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi, British chef *Daniel Calvert’s two-Michelin-star Sézanne blends Japanese minimalism with French pomp. The dining room overlooks the city’s busiest train station. Fowl arrive with their heads and feet intact. Caviar is heaped atop avocado with shaved sudachi lime. Wine parings range from big name Bordeaux such as Château Clere Milon to off-the-radar finds like high-altitude Alsatian Rieslings. But it is Champagne about which the restaurant gets most excited. This becomes clear from the very start when the sommelier wheels a bubbly-stocked Christofle trolley to the table. Calvert is a Krug ambassador, so you can expect to find that, and it would be hard to go wrong. But look closer, and you’ll notice Ulysse Collin and other eccentrics like Henri Giraud Esprit Nature Brut, which pairs beautifully with green asparagus covered in sake kasu.

And down the street at est, the Michelin-star restaurant at the newer Four Seasons Hotel at Otemachi, chef Guillaume Bracaval keeps the sommelier on his toes. The restaurant is French in theory, but the menu at est veers decidedly more Japanese than French, as Bracaval has an , affinity for cooking and finishing his dishes with vinegars, a technique more often associated with sushi chefs. Thus, sommelier Takeshi Shimura has stocked the cellar with little-known Japanese wines that can stand up to those flavors. There are orange wines made from koshu (a grape with a thousand year history, blaufränkisch grown by a German in Hokkaido and a late harvest semillon from Kyoto. They are all elegant and surprising and not something you could have imagined at a restaurant as posh as this in Tokyo until recently.

Moving from one wine list to the next across the city, I become convinced there is no better place in the world to drink wine right now than Tokyo. Whenever I’ve hopped from bar to bar in Paris or New York, everything starts to feel the same: copied and pasted lists of hyped-up producers that draw the same crowd. Here, however, everyone chases their own geeked-out passions, resulting in drinking experiences that spiral in countless directions.

In Shibuya, I join a mid afternoon queue at Ahiru Store — a neighborhood bistro that’s not quite French, not quite Japanese, but somewhere in between - and afterward at the nearby Le Cabaret, a classic Parisian-style bistro, to try wines from obscure French producers with allocations so small, few ever hear of them. Not far from there, three floors up, at a listening bar called Studio Mule, I sit in a minimalist space designed by the renowned architect Koichi Futatsumata at a granite bar between a wall of vinyl records and a wall of idiosyncratic French wines. Music and wine are the twin passions of Japanese record producer Toshiya Kawasaki, who created the bar as his own personal hangout. “He’s on his way in,” the sommelier says, “and you never know who he might bring with him.”

Human Nature, Chuo-ku. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Each destination proves more unique than the last, with wines by the glass readily accessible from $8 to $35. At temple-quiet Bunon, I drink Radikon while snacking on pickled fiddleheads. When I get to La Pioche, I sip a natural chardonnay from New Zealand while the sound system reverberates with Korean American rapper Kero One. At the subterranean Wineshop Flow, I taste more from cult Chilean producer Cacique Maravilla than I’ve ever seen in Chile. At Maz, a restaurant from Peruvian chef Virgilio Martínez, I enjoy funky wines from around South America, like an impossible-to-find single-vineyard syrah from the high-altitude Elqui Valley. At Neo, a standing bar, I hone in on a red blend from 140-year-old vines in Loire. And when I get to Pitou, an eight-seat bar in the middle of the chaos that is Golden Gai, a sparkling Japanese rosé makes my head spin.

Deep within the maze of Tokyo’s drinking alleys, Winestand Waltz can be tricky to find. Yasuhiro Ooyama, known as the wine professor, heats up a slice of his famous salé while pouring pinot grisante into glasses with the bar’s name etched in — a logo in which the Ws and D clearly imitate the typography of Walt Disney.

What I come to appreciate is how intensely personal each setting is. Each shares the owner’s love of wine, as niche and particular as it may be, but there is never a feeling of it being the right way to enjoy it. Or that this region or this producer is superior or that someone who drinks such-and-such wine should fit a certain profile. In Tokyo, the once-impenetrable walls around great wine are being broken down. And we are all better for it.

Stay

The 190-room Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi opened up in the summer of 2020 and occupies the top six floors of a shimmering new 39-story tower, where the hotel rooms’ floor-to-ceiling windows offer sweeping views of the Imperial Palace and gardens. And just down the street, the intimate 57-room Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi - completley renovated during the pandemic - resides in a tower that rises directly above Tokyo Station, the busiest train station in the world and the literal gateway to anywhere in the city. Don’t worry — the hotel’s entrance is private and somewhat hidden, creating a sense of tranquility amid the frenzy.

This story was originally published in Volume 3 of Oltre magazine (the luxury lifestyle magazine from Internova Travel Group), where I am the Latin America correspondent. You can read the original here , which was accompanied by manga style art by Japanese illustrator Anna Lee.

*Daniel Calvert has since moved on from Sézanne.