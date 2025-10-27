Peruvian picarones. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Each Halloween, carving pumpkins with my two kids, and sometimes their friends, I’m usually left with a significant amount of pumpkin guts. The innards. Pumpkin offal. The stringy pulp and various pieces of carved out ribs are generally discarded. They are more watery than the ribs that you would typically cook with, and need treated as such, but they contain just as much flavor and are also high in Vitamin A and potassium. Why waste them? These squishy innards are quite easy to roast and turn into soups and sauces, but my preference is for transforming them into Peruvian donuts called picarones.

Picarones are a form of the buñuelo, brought to Peru by the Spanish, and believed to have been adapted by African slaves in central coastal Peru during the Vice Royalty. The cooks added squash, usually a specific South American variety called zapallo macre, a winter squash with a pale orange flesh and sweet flavor, as well as sweet potatoes to the dough. The recipe has become one of the most common sweets in the country, but especially in and around Lima. You’ll usually find them being fried in cauldrons of hot oil on street carts, and then drizzled with miel de chancaca, a syrup made from unrefined cane sugar.

This is not a traditional picarones recipe, but the results can be strikingly similar. It can help to add additional pumpkin, sweet potato or another winter squash to the mix for flavor and texture depending on your personal preference, though it’s not necessary.