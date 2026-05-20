A New Haven-style white clam pie. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Late last year, in between trips to the Amazon Rainforest, I attended the inauguration of the Connecticut Pizza Trail. There was an entire multi-day press event around it, full of speeches by politicians and countless opportunities for Connecticut influencers posing in front of fake Banksy pizza art with pizza negronis. It’s a marketing campaign to encourage travel to the emblematic pizzerias around Connecticut, one hundred of them in all. Quite a few serve New Haven Style Apizza, pronounced “ah-beetz” from a Neapolitan dialect introduced by Italian immigrants there a century ago, while others vary from the thin, tavern style pizzas or the thicker, Greek pies with airy crust.

Connecticut is one of North America’s, not to mention the world’s, centers of pizza diversity. Since moving right on the border to the southernmost part of the state a few years ago, and I’ve been pleasantly surprised at how great the pizza is all around. I especially appreciate the bar pies like at Colony Grill that are drizzled with hot oil and the fried eggplant at Modern. One of the most classic New Haven pizzerias, Sally’s, opened a branch close enough to me to become my go to pizzeria.

Does Connecticut want to take its pizza as seriously as Texas does BBQ? Will Connecticut Magazine have a full-time dedicated pizza columnist like Texas Monthly does BBQ and Tacos? If they want to be taken seriously they should. The state should fund it too.

For a full day we drove around New Haven on a bus with a wrap that says Pizza Capital of the U.S on it. We tasted a mix of classics, like the Sauce Pies and Mootz’s from the original Frank Pepe’s oven, which is credited with inventing the thin, charred crust New Haven-style pies that are cooked in coal fired brick ovens. There were also classic Neapolitan pies at more modern pizzerias like Zeneli, and more whimsical mashed potato and bacon pies at Gioia. In between, there were stops at a pizza themed art exhibition and a hidden pizza clubhouse. It was quirky and fun.

What became apparent to me and is one of the most compelling parts of the Connecticut pizza story,is that most New Haven style pizzas can be made anywhere. It’s why as they receive considerable attention outside of the state, and Sally’s and Frank Pepe seem to be in a race to expand, and hundreds of locations are being planned around the United States in the coming years. Take this for what you will, but one of the most common brags among the pizzaiolos I spoke with was of all the products imported from Italy, namely tomatoes, flour and Pecorino-Romano (which is mixed with relatively standard mozzarella). They are a consequence of immigration rather than adaptation to local ingredients. All you need is the right oven and a good pizzaiolo and you’re set.

Except for the White Clam Pie.