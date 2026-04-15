My restaurant guide to Lima is why a sizable percentage of readers to this newsletter upgrade for to the paid version (as well the 1 to 1 personal travel advice via email I give up to three times per year for annual subscriptions, which I truly do!). It’s unbiased and with a ten minute read you will have a good understanding of the vastness of the city’s restaurant scene and how it continues to evolve. You’ll know how to plan your meals out during a visit of any length, or where you want to focus more in depth on particular kind of Peruvian cooking. It, as well as all of the other restaurant guides on the site, has less to do with what is trending at any particular moment, and everything to do with where to find a great meal. It has now been updated with relevant new restaurants, and closed ones removed.

Paid subscribers also have access to other Peruvian restaurant guides (Arequipa will be up soon too!):

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