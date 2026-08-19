Efímero in Cusco. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

While access to Machu Picchu continues to be limited by protests, blockades and general overcrowding, the rest of Cusco and the Sacred Valley have rarely been so full with places to visit. While the region’s markets and picanterías maintain the foundation for the local food scene, there’s now a wide variety of places to eat that go beyond the same tourist driven restaurants. Regional ingredients like alpaca and mashua are being reimagined through wine bars, Andean-Nikkei fusion and tapas. Rather than chefs from Lima taking over, and a few notable ones have opened here too, the options feel more organic than in years past. Younger cooks, baristas and bartenders, many of them born locally, are finding the space to do something a little different than their predecessors.