Michelin removed the green star listings from their website. They have been removed from the distinctions search, and articles that mention the green stars seem to be quietly disappearing from their website. All that remains are some quotes from the restaurants that were awarded them about their sustainability ethos, though it’s safe to assume those will probably go too.

There has been no announcement or anything. Michelin didn’t even mention the green stars in the stories and press releases for the latest edition of the Switzerland guide, which was announced yesterday. Six Swiss restaurants were still collectively awarded green stars at the beginning of the ceremony, but not during the star reveals. It seems obvious that the days are numbered for Michelin’s green stars.

The roll out of Michelin’s green stars in 2020 was marred from the beginning. There were never any real measures for them, a divergence from from their traditional star system, which, agree with it or not, is verified by trained inspectors. It is built around specific criteria: “the quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavours, the mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine and, just as importantly, consistency both across the entire menu and over time.” While it’s not mathematical, and no restaurant is receiving numerical points based on these criteria, there is at least some set of standards that the anonymous inspectors looked out for during meals.

Now look at the green stars. Here’s a quote on what Michelin inspectors were looking when awarding them, from an article on their website, which will likely disappear by the time I hit publish:

“There is no specific formula for awarding a MICHELIN Green Star, as every restaurant and its surrounding region has a unique set of conditions. The MICHELIN Guide inspectors are simply looking for those at the top of their game when it comes to their sustainable practices.



They consider things such as: the provenance of the ingredients; the use of seasonal produce; the restaurant’s environmental footprint; food waste systems; general waste disposal and recycling; resource management; and the communication between the team and the guests about the restaurant’s sustainable approach.



Initiatives can take various forms and no two restaurants will be alike — all our inspectors are looking for is a strong commitment to sustainable gastronomy.”

Thus lies the fundamental issue with Michelin’s green stars. You cannot know how sustainable a restaurant is just by a meal there. You cannot know what goes on in the kitchen, or understand the supply chain from the food on your plate. You cannot taste sustainability or the welfare of staff and farmworkers.

How could the inspectors know? Sustainability requires transparency. It became common knowledge among restaurants that they could get a green star by simply sending in a vague sustainability report each year, and these were traded around and adapted to individual restaurants. They were ambiguous proclamations about regenerative farming, waste reduction and paid time off. They were lists of buzzwords for marketing plans more than technical charts and graphs. Nothing in these reports was ever verified by Michelin. They would have to have independent inspectors observe the execution of each course, be allowed to inspect equipment and visit the origins of most ingredients for these stars to have any real weight.

It’s safe to say that most of the restaurants that received green stars probably didn’t deserve them. Out of the almost 500 restaurants awarded a green star, I’ll guess that only 20 or 30 really deserved one. Fine dining is usually wasteful. Not always, but usually and historically. There are lots of wasted pieces of vegetables and animal proteins, just so their cuts can have the exact same shape, and there are egregious demands for specific ingredients without any consideration of ecological balance. There are energy sucking machines and the use of an absurd amount of packaging materials. There’s more food consumed than needed, too much beef eaten, too much water used and a world of issues surrounding the lives of staff.

It is getting better in places though, and that does deserve attention. There are people in this industry doing the work, often to great sacrifice to their bottom line. Many of them aren’t in fancy kitchens wearing toques either. They are restaurants where waste reduction is built into the structure of the menu. They are restaurants funding independent reports that check their water and energy usage. They are restaurants working with rural and indigenous communities to buy their surplus crops, often at a loss, and others purchasing whatever fish are caught by artisan fishermen, regardless of if they are the ones they want.

Here lies the challenge. Do we continue to accept just any vague word vomit about farmers and fishermen while the real work that is being done is mostly ignored? Should sustainability awards in gastronomy, not just from Michelin, be sponsored by some of the world’s biggest polluters and destructive industrial food brands? How should the practices and supply chains of those that deserve the attention be verified and awarded?