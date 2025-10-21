New Worlder

New Worlder

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Sabicer's avatar
Steve Sabicer
35m

I wish the Green Star had carried more weight — it could have been a real force for accountability in an industry that desperately needs it. There are so many lesser-known places truly walking the walk when it comes to sustainability, yet they’ll never be reviewed by Michelin. How do we recognize and support them instead of letting the conversation be dominated by empty claims?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Nicholas Gill and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 New Worlder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture