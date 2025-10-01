When I moved to Lima in 2005 the culinary offerings in the neighborhood of Barranco were quite limited. In this bohemian barrio of galleries and faded casonas, the theme was old school, with a handful of tabernas, like Juanito, where you could sip on cheap beer and watch an old man behind the bar slice off pieces of jamón del país to place on a crusty roll with salsa criolla. There were a few good cevicherias, like Canta Rana and Mi Peru, and that fried rabbit at Café Tostado. Gradually, as rents in Miraflores and Isidro grew, and food in Peru became an increasingly intellectual exercise, Barranco became an attractive culinary destination.

While some of its original gritty character has been pushed to the corners of the neighborhood, and gentrification isn’t holding back, the neighborhood has undoubtedly become Lima’s gastronomic center. Aside of Casa Tupac, the home of Central and Kjolle, it’s the home of all of the Mérito group’s restaurants, which include the bakery Demo, bistro Clon, and future coffee roastery. The chef Ricardo Martins has the elegant restaurants Siete and La Perlita there, on the same street as criolla icon Isolina and the eclectic Awicha. El Cacaotal and Ciclos Café are there for coffee and chocolate, not to mention more elborate tastings in their beautiful new tasting room on the second floor. Elsewhere you’ll find the closed door Maria Zuñiga Comida Criolla 1955, a laid back café with nice drinks in Perro Gato Pericote and now one of the world’s best bars in Lady Bee.

The following three short stories detail the latest iterations of Barranco’s gastronomy scene.