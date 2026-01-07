Latin American Food Trends for 2026
Predicting the next wave of restaurant concepts, in demand ingredients & culinary techniques in the region.
Writing about food and dining in Latin America for more than twenty years now, I have a good sense of what’s going to happen. The way information flows is often predictable, even if the politics in the region are not. The following are my predictions for food trends and shifts of ideas that will occur in Latin America in 2026.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to New Worlder to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.