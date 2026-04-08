Peruvian summer sweets. Illustration: Nicholas Gill.

As I’ve spent more time traveling to different parts of Peru with my children over the last few years, I’ve had to tweak that the focus of my culinary whims at times. They are far less impressed by an ocopa sauce with a sheep stomach liner ground on a batán than I am, yet anything sweet and cold, especially since we tend to be there during the summer, tends to peak their interest. Like most Peruvian foods, these sweets are highly dependent on the region, though some have a wider radius than others.

Queso Helado from the Mercado San Camilo in Arequipa. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Queso Helado

Translating to “cheese ice cream,” queso helado doesn’t actually contain cheese but is made from a base of milk and sugar is flavored with grated coconut, clove and cinnamon. It is often thickened with a powder made from chuño, freeze dried potatoes. The traditional method for making it is by placing a steel container filled with milk and the other ingredients in a wood barrel filled with ice and spinning it so that the mixture freezes and large chunks that resemble curdled milk, such as is done in cheesemaking, develop and are scooped into a bowl.