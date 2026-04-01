Fiddlehead ferns are one of Spring’s greatest natural gifts where I live in the Lower Hudson Valley. The young shoots, before they unfurl into their feathery fronds, can be blanched, boiled, sautéed, steamed or swapped into countless recipes that might call for leafy greens or asparagus. Despite the abundance of ferns in Latin America, I’ve never seen their shoots consumed until a trip to Ecuador’s Napo Province last year.

There, the fern Hypolepis parallelogramma, is a regional delicacy, known as garabato yuyo or churo yuyo. They grow naturally on cleared areas of forest in the Andean foothills at altitudes of 850 to 2,700 meters above sea level, from Venezuela down to Bolivia.

In Napo, they are part of Kiwcha chakras, the multi-level agroforestry systems. There, they are planted alongside as many as eighty other edible species, such as guayusa, cacao, yuca, naranjilla, corn, peanuts, macambo and inga. Garabato yuyo are harvested in March and April, and used in soups, mazamorras, cooked with eggs or used in maitos, where they are grilled or steamed within bijao leaves.