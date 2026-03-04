During the summer months, the people of Arequipa, Peru’s second largest city, make the roughly three hour drive over a lunar like mountain range, past the Cerro Verde mines, and down to the zigzagging roads to the coastal communities of Mollendo and Mejia.

Mollendo is the larger, sprawling port city with a more storied history and more crowded beaches. Mejía, and the places in between, are more tranquil, lined with the summer homes of the middle and upper classes. The entire stretch is full of interesting things to eat.

The water is quite cool here, with a rocky coastline that makes a good habitat for a variety of mollusks and shellfish, for which mollendo is specifically named after. The cevicherías in particular stand above.