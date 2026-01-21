Exterior front of a health food store on a city street in 1955. Photo: Camerique/Getty Images.

For the past year, there has been a strange reluctance, or maybe an avoidance of talking about the need to reduce global beef consumption. Steakhouse are suddenly in again. I don’t mean some niche fascination with the art of an Argentine parrilla. I mean any kind of steakhouse. Even with beef prices considerably higher than normal and in an era where affordability is a concern, there has been a near constant glorification of steak. It seems like it is all anyone wants to talk about in food media.

At the same time, food media has been almost giddy to declare that the era of veganism and anything plant based has passed. Did it really? Is it because no one wants to eat industrial plant based foods and realized they lack nutrition and are little better for the environment than other industrial foods? Or was it just a marketing trend all along? A hype cycle that got played out?

Is this praise of steak a sign of the no consequence ethos of the second Trump era setting in? I don’t know. This new animal protein topped food pyramid unleashed by RFK Jr recently clearly doesn’t take into account its costs. It’s clearly not a shift in mindset that is sustainable for the long term, I think most of us could all agree. The following stories examine these issues in different ways:

“ The New Food Pyramid Is a Climate Disaster ” by Leah Kelley – Civil Eats

The new US dietary guidelines recommend “nearly double the consumption of protein from red meat and full-fat dairy while also touting more extreme—and unscientific—nutrition trends, like cooking with beef tallow,” Kelley writes. Backed by stats, she breaks down what this means for the climate. Only a tiny fraction of beef comes from agroecological systems that aim to work with the limits of their environment, yet those when have you heard about anyone talking about that beef? The rest “comes from conventional industrial farms, where it accumulates toxins from pesticide-intensive feed and antibiotics and wreaks environmental havoc,” she writes. She also points out the recent push by beef lobbyists to change the metrics for greenhouse gas emissions so they can be called climate neutral when they are in fact not.

“ The Steakhouse Endures as a Meaty Man Cave. But Can It Evolve? ” by Ligaya Mishan – The New York Times

New York Times food critic Mishan looks how the idea of the steakhouse is expanding in New York City as more and more of them keep opening. There are more global influences than ever before, from Korea, Mexico and France. There are truffle dipping sauces and caviar bumps. Even as beef prices continue to rise (and Mishan notes how there is a expanding population that cannot afford a restaurant steak any longer), the cuts and what are being done to them are more extravagant than ever.

“ How Veganism Got Cooked ” by Rachel Sugar – Grub Street

Less people are identifying as vegans. Once promising plant based protein brands are losing ground, plant based restaurants are failing and plant based alternatives are being removed from fast food menus. This parallels a rise in the demand for meat, which seemed to have plateaued.

“ The Steakhouse Is Our Wildest Delusion ” by Alicia Kennedy – Best Food Blog

Kennedy discusses this nostalgic idea of the steakhouse as something from the past that keeps reentering our consciousness. This nostalgia seems to be an excuse for many, something forgive us from the destructiveness of what the demand for beef causes.