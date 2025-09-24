Baskets of açaí being unloaded at the Feira do Açaí em Belém do Pará, Brazil. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

In November, COP 30, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, will be held in the city of Belém do Pará in the Brazilian Amazon. While expectations are often high for the annual event, this one seems to be of particular importance. Being held directly in one of the world’s most important landscapes and not an oil rich country in the Middle East, as was the case in recent events in Dubai and Azerbaijan, could hopefully signal a shift in how the dialogue, meant to advance global climate goals, such as those set in the Paris Agreement, continues.

Organization is proving a challenge. Countless news stories have appeared in recent months about the shaky organization surrounding COP30. For example, there is a serious a lack of places to stay for the tens of thousands of climate negotiators from around the world, so the city’s Love motels, which typically charge by the hour, are being called upon to host them, as Tom Phillips reports in The Guardian. There was also the new 13 km (mile highway) that was built through a tract of rainforest to help with logistics of the event.

One of the biggest causes of outcry from the culinary community was a statement put out that said there wouldn’t be typical Paraense foods like açaí, tacacá and maniçoba being served at any of the functions because of food safety concerns. There was immediate backlash and the UN quickly retracted. The state of Para’s place as one of the centers of regional Amazonian gastronomy is well known throughout the region, and it should have just as much institutional support as states like Bahia, in so this event is a tremendous moment to place it on the world stage, not to mention the fact that Amazonian foodways are integral in the development of a bioeconomy.

Of course, none of these distractions matter if the event achieves its long term goals, such as phasing out fossil fuels and the assurance of $1.3 trillion a year in climate finance from developed countries. The core of Brazil’s leadership plan is built around the concept of “Global Mutirão,” a collective movement rooted in Indigenous values that champions local, community-based solutions that engage national governments and the private sector. Deforestation will be at the heart of the discussions and the significant investments needed in places like the Amazon. The event is an opportunity for these discussions can go beyond underwhelming pledges and turned into concrete actions.