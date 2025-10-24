Red wood ants gather near their anthill on an old tree trunk in Schwangau, Bavaria. Photo: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/Getty Images.

Ant induced fermentation

At Alchemist in Copenhagen, a fine dining restaurant who’s forays into scientific research have become increasingly fascinating, they started experimenting with local red wood ants (Formica rufa) in the kitchen and it led them down a rabbithole that resulted in this paper published in the journal iScience. “We began experimenting with ants in several ways,” wrote Alchemist’s head of R&D, Chilean chef and researcher Diego Prado, “one of them being an ‘ant ice cream.’ During testing, we noticed that milk was coagulating inconsistently, even when following the same recipe and temperature. At first we thought it was due to formic acid, but the results were too unpredictable.” They soon learned about a traditional form of ant yogurt in Turkey and Bulgaria, where the ants were used as natural starters. Further experimentation has opened up a world of possibilities of introducing the microbial diversity within ants into various food processes, from sourdough baking to fermented drinks.

Chief Raoni at the pub

Over fish and chips at a sustainable seafood restaurant in London, Kayapó leader Chief Raoni Metuktire sat down with writer Henry Mance for the Financial Times. He talks about hunting (“Those who don’t know how to deal with animals’ spirits, they kill and often die afterwards”), about mercury poisoning from gold mining (“In some nearby villages, children are being born with birth defects”) and the accuracy of his predictions (“For a long time, I was alerting people to what I was seeing in my vision. And it’s happening – global warming, climate change. It will get worse, if we don’t do anything”). At the end of the meal, he walks out into the street in Hammersmith for a cigarette.