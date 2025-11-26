Argentinian chef Francis Mallmann looks at the fire of the oven at his restaurant in the Chateau La Coste in Le Puy-Sainte-Reparade, near Aix-en-Provence, southern France, on April 5, 2023. Photo: CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images.

Francis Mallmann’s new NYC restaurant gets a stunningly bad review

In the story “La Boca Is All Smoke, No Fire,” The New Yorker writer Helen Rosner reviews the famed Argentine chef’s restaurant La Boca in the new Faena hotel. “La Boca is beautiful, and expensive, and charismatic, but it is also very bad,” she writes. She describes the many faults of the pricey restaurant: “thick and pallid” potatoes that “were sticky with their own starch,” gnocchi that she suspects was “not intended to be burned black on the bottom” and a $235 rib eye that was “the anticlimax of the year, the meat mushy and flavorless, the potatoes so thin as to be nearly translucent, with the chewy toughness of a dehydrated banana peel.” She does praise the Bolivian llajua chile sauce, however. For what it’s worth, I’ve had some pretty good meals at his restaurants in Mendoza and the Uco Valley in Argentina, while not so good at the Faena in Miami.

Roads and Kingdoms is now in print!

The long form food and travel platform Roads & Kingdoms once partially owned by Anthony Bourdain was always a great place to write for (you can read the stories I wrote for them here), though they have gravitated towards tour operating in recent years. That has now changed as they have announced a three-tiered membership in partnership with José Andrés and the Bourdain family trust, which will include access to a limited edition print magazine, as well as access to trips and in-person events. Issue 1: Pleasure-Seeking in a Deranged World, opens with a letter from founding editor Matt Goulding to Bourdain and includes words from a wide range of chefs and writers, as well as an unranked list of their favorite 50 restaurants.

Michelin explains the missing green stars, sort of

For those that missed it, Michelin responded to my story about the green stars disappearing in Restaurant Magazine and insists that they still “exist” and continue to be rewarded for the time being. They are no longer a searchable distinction, which the guide attributes to “user experience.” You be the judge.