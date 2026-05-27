“A gastronome who is not an environmentalist is a fool, but an environmentalist who is not a gastronome is a sad one.” – Carlo Petrini (1949-2026)

An award winner holds a Green Star for sustainable cooking on stage during the Michelin Stars 2024 award ceremony for German restaurants at the Chamber of Commerce. Photo by Marcus Brandt/picture alliance via Getty Images.

We shouldn’t be surprised that Michelin is getting rid of green stars for sustainable practices in restaurants, but we should be asking why.

I caused a bit of an uproar last October when I pointed out that Michelin had removed the listings and the search functionality for the green stars from their website, which assumed that they were likely being dropped. In countless articles after that, Michelin spokespeople insisted they “still exist” and weren’t going away. For the following months, they continued awarding the green stars to more restaurants even though you would probably never be able to find out which unless you went to the actual ceremonies. Now they have been officially dropped.

Why were they phasing out the green stars to begin with has never been quite clear. Even though the criteria seemed to be whatever the restaurants told them about their sustainability practices, essentially nullifying the legitimacies of the green stars, they seemed quite popular. Did they have to get rid of the green stars for legal reasons? Were the green stars suggesting that, by being stars and not some other distinction, that there was a certain criteria for verifying them in place like the traditional stars?

Juliane Caillouette-Noble, the CEO of the Sustainable Restaurant Association, suggests that it was because the “EU adopted the Empowering Consumers Directive (EmpCo- EU 2024/825), an anti-greenwashing law designed to protect European consumers from potentially misleading environmental claims and labels,” so it was a matter of time before the green stars would get caught up there.

Some in the media have suggested Michelin dropped the stars because sustainability is no longer as coveted as it was pre-pandemic, when restaurants were not having as difficult of a time making rent. I don’t think that’s remotely the case. What I think is happening is that consumers are becoming more educated. They can see beyond greenwashing and vague claims and they are demanding more meaningful changes in where food comes from and the livelihoods of those who produce and cook it. Additionally, proper policies to encourage sustainability in restaurants are being put together, such as the EU directive, even if they’re not sufficient yet, and these are beginning to have an impact. “It’s no longer enough for sustainability to be vague or simply an aspirational ‘nice to have,” Caillouette-Noble wrote on Instagram. “People have not stopped expecting more from the restaurants they visit; they have not stopped caring about the treatment of people in this industry or the future of the planet we call home. But now and into the future, this work needs to deliver real change through tangible, transparent and ongoing action. This was never something the Green Star was designed or positioned to accomplish.”

The green stars will be replaced with something called Mindful Voices, an editorial directive. This likely means Michelin won’t face the same liabilities as they would with the green stars, but they will still get some of the media attention. It seems like they are aiming to steal some of the attention from The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, but that won’t necessarily help regain some of the brand’s lost trust. This trust in their rigorous standards, even if you disagreed with them, has always been the brand’s strongpoint. Mindful Voices could very well erode it further, but we shall see.

It saddens me a little. While I think Michelin’s Green Stars were a complete disaster from the start, they didn’t have to be. I think Michelin could have invested in a separate sustainability certification process. Legitimizing green stars with a LEED-like method, could have been something to have a real impact and something restaurants could really strive for. Of course it would mean very little if Michelin the company doesn’t stop getting involved in environmental disasters like the chemicals in tires threatening endangered fish, or deforestation at “sustainable” rubber plantations in Sumatra.

There are currently other organizations that have legitimate sustainability verification services, such as The Sustainable Restaurant Association and the Green Restaurant Association, though none have Michelin’s brand visibility or carry the direct financial impact on revenue that a Michelin star could bring. Maybe it’s time for organizations like those to get get more attention?

In other Michelin news, it seems likely that there will be no more Michelin stars being awarded in Argentina .

In April of this year, the Argentine government, following the President Javier Milei’s austerity measures, announced Argentina would end funding for the Michelin guide, which it reportedly spent US $620K on the 2024 and 2025 editions. Will other municipalities or corporations jump in to fund them? It’s not looking good. Michelin has awarded 10 restaurants with stars in Buenos Aires and Mendoza, including a lone two star, Aramburu.

But Michelin’s Mexico guide is apparently doing well

In the reverse, the Michelin guide to Mexico has expanded it’s range, adding three new regions – Puebla, Jalisco and the Yucatán – for the latest edition, announced last week. Seven new restaurants were awarded stars in places such as Mérida and Guadalajara. It’s also worth noting that El Califa de León taqueria in Mexico City lost its Michelin star, though another CDMX taqueria, El Once Mil, gained one.