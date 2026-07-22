Aerial view of overcrowding on the beaches of Lima, Peru. Photo: Joe McNally/Getty Images.

Lima, Peru to Host the Next World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards Ceremony

It was recently announced that Lima, Peru will be the host of this year’s World’s 50 Best Restaurant awards on November 4. The ceremony was supposed to happen in Abu Dhabi, however, safety concerns with the war in Iran, not to mention questions over human rights abuses, caused organizers to seek an alternative. This marks the first time that the global ceremony will be held in Latin America.

The amount that was paid by the Trade, Tourism and Investment Commission of Peru (PromPerú) to host the awards in Peru has not been disclosed. Perhaps they got a deal because of the last minute change? Usually when governments or tourism boards choose to host awards like these is to get more restaurants from that place on the list because of the potential tourism revenue that can bring. However, both Maido and Central have already been named #1 in recent years and are no longer eligible to be voted on, and three other Lima restaurant’s Kjolle, Mérito and Mayta are already on the Top 50 list. While I’m always happy whenever more people are incentivized to discover the vastness that is Peruvian cuisine, I’ll continue to wonder if that money could have been better spent.