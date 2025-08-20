Rainbow mountains or Vinicunca Montana de Siete Colores with people, Cuzco region in Peru, Peruvian Andes. Credit: Daniel Prudek // iStock / Getty Images Plus.

What I have always found interesting about Vinicunca, or the Montana de Siete Colores, popularly known on social media as Rainbow Mountain, is that ten years ago no one went there. I wrote countless guidebooks to Peru prior to this period and we never included it. Around 2016, that changed. IT started appearing on Instagram and TikTok. Influencers turbocharged interest in visiting it. Now, the 17,000 foot mountain receives 1,000-1,500 people a day. This sudden surge of tourism, which occurred with no guidance or institutional support, has brought economic development, but also caused significant chaos and disruption to the lives of the Quechua communities that surround it.

Part of the reason that this otherworldly natural site was unknown outside of its surrounding community is that it had long been covered by snow and ice. With warming climate, the snow cap melted and gradually revealed itself. The mountain’s colors come from mineral deposits within: iron oxides, copper compounds and sulfur.

Peruvian reporter Marcelo Rochabrun has been brilliantly writing about the dark side of what has been going on at Rainbow Mountain for Bloomberg and the issue is far more complicated than most realize. Mining development has been a driving force in the Andes for much of the past two decades and the Canada-based Camino Minerals Corp was awarded a concession at the mountain in 2018. However, with the potential for landscape destruction and pollution, the community felt tourism would be a better alternative and rose up and stopped them.

A man named Flavio Illatinco from the community of Llacto was one of the primary drivers of tourism to the site. Aside of working with alpacas, he had been working as a porter on the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu. He had seen how much interest there was in tourism to other sites in the Southern Andes and felt Vinicunca could create positive for his community.

As more people came, more jobs were developed. There were people leading horse rides up the mountain. Vendors selling food and handicrafts. Rainbow Mountain quickly became a standard part of Southern Andes itineraries. A long, difficult but easily organized and inexpensive day trip, a 3.5 hour drive from Cuzco (each way) on bumpy roads, plus a 1 hour or so, high altitude hike up and down the mountain. The income being generated is significant. Millions of dollars continue to come in annually.

The impact of a rapid, unrestrained increase in tourism on a formerly quiet indigenous community has been explosive. The surrounding communities still have little structure to deal with the flow of people and the management of the cash inflow.

As tourism increased, tensions between Illatinco and those in the neighboring community of Chillihuani intensified. In mid 2024, Illatinco was allegedly stoned to death. Currently, 19 people, including the leader of Chillihuani, are awaiting charges, though no one has been formerly prosecuted.

Tensions remain high in the communities surrounding Vinicunca. Rocks are often thrown at tourist buses and barriers are sometimes erected to stop them. Brawls have broken out in the streets. It’s absolutely worth reconsidering changing your itinerary away from Vinicunca and opt for any of the hundreds of other community tourism projects in the region where your visit can have a positive impact.

I know that many readers of this newsletter are from indigenous communities or work with NGOs or tour companies and might be trying to develop tourism projects in vulnerable communities. While what is happening at Vinicunca is an extreme case, it brings a series of questions: What is the right way to introduce visitors to a community’s cultural heritage? How can it be done in a way where growth is sustainable? How can all parties’ concerns be considered? How much tourism is too much?

