Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Serra da Lua, Parque Estadual de Monte Alegre, Brazil

Around 13,000 years ago, confirmed by radiocarbon dating in the 1990s, a group of wanderers found their way down the South American continent through the Amazon. When they arrived to a complex of stone hills, some of the only elevated points along the várzea, the seasonal floodplains along the Amazon River, they stopped. This setting, a 100 or so kilometers northeast of the modern day city of Santarém, was a rare place indeed. There was shelter, fresh water and more importantly, plenty of food that included lots of game, fish, wild fruits and other plants.

The one thousand or so rock paintings here, like the ones above at Serra da Lua, reveal a community trying to make sense of the new land around them. Paintings depict the light of the sun and phases of the moon. There are the animals that they encountered, such as monkeys and parrots, and remembrances of feasts and births. There’s even a grid that resembles a calendar of some sort, likely a way to predict the onset of the rainy season.

We now understand that as many as 10 million people once populated the Amazon rainforest at one time, though in the years leading up to and following the arrival of Europeans, ninety five percent were wiped out from disease, war and slavery. Monte Alegre, now surrounded by soy fields, proved just how far back human history in Amazonia goes, but we have only just begun to understand what was here before. While habitation of Monte Alegre was prior to the advent of agriculture in the region, the society that grew from there likely allowed practice to develop, turning Amazonia into one of the primary centers of plant domestication in the world.