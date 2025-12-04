Episode #120: Gregg Moore

Gregg Moore is a ceramic artist who is best known for his work with Dan Barber at the restaurant Blue Hill at Stone Barns. The Glenside, Pennsylvania based artist is a professor of ceramic art at Arcadia University and is also the co-owner, with his wife Jackie, of the ceramic studio Heirloom, which sells plateware influenced by agriculture and farmers’ markets.

Why don’t we think of the plate with as much depth as we think of the food that sits on top of them? Not just how it holds the food on top or within it, but the materials they are made from and what they represent? This discussion really made me think a lot about the vessels we use to communicate food. It’s not every restaurant that can have a ceramicist like Gregg and give them the space to be creative, but for many that strive for something different it could be a missed opportunity.

One of the signature elements he works with is bone, using mostly the femurs of cattle that live at Stone Barns. Using a late 1700s recipe by Josiah Spode, he breaks down the bones into a powder, which gets remade into plates and cups. What’s fascinating is they have done tests about the quality of the bones and it is directly related to how the cows live. A healthier, grass fed cow not injected with hormones has purer bones that result in better plateware. It really makes you think about what we are putting in our bodies.

Episode Production

Host: Nicholas Gill

Co-host: Juliana Duque

Produced by Nicholas Gill & Juliana Duque

Recording & Editing by New Worlder

Selected Photos of Gregg Moore’s Work