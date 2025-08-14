Episode #116: Elspeth Hay

Elspeth Hay is the author of the new book Feed Us With Trees: Nuts and the Future of Food. The book helps us understand how many in Western society lost their relationship to nut producing trees. It explains how integral trees such as oaks, chestnuts, black walnuts and hazelnuts are to forest ecosystems and how their nuts were once a staple in North American diets.

Hay lives on Cape Cod and has been reporting on food and the environment for the past 15 years with The Local Food Report, a segment that has aired on a regional New England NPR station. Despite growing up on a farm in Maine, it was a revelation when she found out that acorns were edible and it sent her down a rabbit hole of curiosities that reshaped her understanding of food production, not to mention how she understood the world. In our conversation, we talk about the things in the way of returning tree nuts into our food supply, from land rights to a focus on yields that do not account for external costs.

Coincidentally, I’ve been on a nut tree rabbit hole myself for the past few years. It started with the chestnut trees I have on my land, which drop so many nuts each year I don’t always know what to do with them. Chestnuts have become a part of my seasonal diet, and I’ve now planted a few hazelnut trees as well. Meanwhile, I’ve been researching Brazil nuts for the book I’m working on in the Amazon, and in some communities I have visited, they remain a staple food. So the possibilities of how we can shift what we eat towards more sustainable solutions are a reality. Elspeth writes and talks about polyculture and how the yields of nut trees paired with other complementary crops are not far off from the amount of food produced in industrial agriculture, with few of the negative external factors.

Again, the book is Feed Us With Trees: Nuts and the Future of Food, and I highly recommend you pick up a copy if you want understand how we can feed the world at peak population without destroying it.