I wish every cook in North America would read Sean Sherman’s book Turtle Island: Food and Traditions of the Indigenous Peoples of North America. Scratch that. I wish everyone living in North America would read the book.

“For me, this is not just a cookbook,” Sherman, who runs the restaurant Owamni in Minneapolis, wrote in his newsletter a few months ago. “It’s a reclaiming, a declaration, maybe even a reset manual for where we’re at right now in the world with how we think about food.”

This book, written with writers Kate Nelson and Kristin Donnelly, is a follow up to Sherman’s 2017 book The Sioux Chef’s Indigenous Kitchen. Like that book, this one removes the ingredients that arrived from Europe and elsewhere during colonization of the continent. Rather than trying to reimagine the ingredients that existed here before in some radical way, it’s showing us that we don’t necessarily have to. Native communities retain the lessons for their use. The sections are regional, tracing more than 150 recipes from the tundra of the far north to the rainforests of southern Mexico, covering woodlands, plains, deserts and coasts.

From the beginning, the foods tell the story of their attempted erasure. We learn of pápa wahánpi, seasoned and dried buffalo or elk meat rehydrated in a stew with wild greens and prairie onions, as we read of the slaughter of millions of buffalo to wipe out the culture of the Plains Indians. While reading of wild rice porridge, we learn how the hand harvested grain in the Great Lakes region has been swapped out for cheap imitations grown in California.

Turtle Island is not just a challenge to resurrect tribal recipes across the region, but a path to rebuild our relationship to the land. It’s just as much looking at the North American landscape in an ecosystemic way, as native communities have always done, as it is about cooking. It tells us of quahogs, the hard-shell clams of the East Coast, golden rod shoots, tepary beans, black walnuts, Saskatoon berries and pinole.